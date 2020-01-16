TSMC Reports Fourth Quarter EPS of NT$4.47
Hsinchu, Taiwan, R.O.C., January 16, 2020 – TSMC (TWSE: 2330, NYSE: TSM) today announced consolidated revenue of NT$317.24 billion, net income of NT$116.04 billion, and diluted earnings per share of NT$4.47 (US$0.73 per ADR unit) for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019.
Year-over-year, fourth quarter revenue increased 9.5% while net income and diluted EPS both increased 16.1%. Compared to third quarter 2019, fourth quarter results represented an 8.3% increase in revenue and a 14.8% increase in net income. All figures were prepared in accordance with TIFRS on a consolidated basis.
In US dollars, fourth quarter revenue was $10.39 billion, which increased 10.6% year-over-year and increased 10.6% from the previous quarter.
Gross margin for the quarter was 50.2%, operating margin was 39.2%, and net profit margin was 36.6%.
In the fourth quarter, shipments of 7-nanometer accounted for 35% of total wafer revenue and 10-nanometer process technology contributed 1% while 16-nanometer accounted for 20%. Advanced technologies, defined as 16-nanometer and more advanced technologies, accounted for 56% of total wafer revenue.
“Our fourth quarter business benefited from strong demand for high-end smartphones, initial 5G deployment and high performance computing related applications using TSMC’s industry-leading 7-nanometer technology,” said Wendell Huang, VP and Chief Financial Officer of TSMC. “Moving into first quarter 2020, despite mobile product seasonality, we anticipate our business to be supported by the continued ramp of 5G smartphones. Based on our current business outlook, management expects the overall performance for first quarter 2020 to be as follows”:
- Revenue is expected to be between US$10.2 billion and US$10.3 billion;
And, based on the exchange rate assumption of 1 US dollar to 29.9 NT dollars,
- Gross profit margin is expected to be between 48.5% and 50.5%;
- Operating profit margin is expected to be between 37.5% and 39.5%.
The management further expects the 2020 capital budget to be between US$15 billion and US$16 billion.
TSMC's 2019 fourth Quarter Consolidated results:
(Unit: NT$ million, except for EPS)
|4Q19 Amount a
|4Q18
Amount
|YoY Inc. (Dec.) %
|3Q19 Amount
|QoQ Inc. (Dec.) %
|Net Sales
|317,237
|289,771
|9.5
|293,05
|8.3
|Gross profit
|159,202
|138,119
|15.3
|139,412
|14.2
|Income from operations
|124,244
|107,124
|16.0
|107.887
|15.2
|Income before tax
|128,782
|111,082
|15.9
|112,336
|14.6
|Net income
|116,035
|99,984
|16.1
|101,070
|14.8
|EPS (NTS)
|4.47b
|3.86b
|16.1
|3.90b
|14.8
a: 4Q2019 figures have not bee approved by Board of Directors
b: Based on 25,930 million weighted average outstanding shares
|
Search Silicon IP
Related News
Breaking News
- Imagination Technologies expands with new design centre in Romania
- TSMC Reports Fourth Quarter EPS of NT$4.47
- Cadence Completes Acquisition of AWR Corporation from National Instruments
- MIPI I3C v1.1 Utility and Control Bus Strengthens Upgrade Path for I2C Implementers
- Cadence Expands Collaboration with Broadcom for 5nm and 7nm Designs
Most Popular
- Synopsys Completes Acquisition of Certain IP Assets from eSilicon
- Gartner Says Worldwide Semiconductor Revenue Declined 11.9% in 2019
- Inphi Completes Acquisition of eSilicon
- Cadence Expands Collaboration with Broadcom for 5nm and 7nm Designs
- M31 Technology Wins Customers' Choice Award for Automotive IP Paper at TSMC Open Innovation Platform (OIP) Ecosystem Forum
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page