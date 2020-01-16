Is ReRAM Ready to Leave the R&D Phase?
By Gary Hilson, EETimes (January 15, 2020)
There’s much potential for ReRAM, but it’s still not in wide production.
TORONTO – Resistive RAM is the epitome of an “emerging” memory in that, for the most part, it’s still in the research and development phase.
“I’d say the most progress is being in R&D,” said Jim Handy, principal analyst with Objective Analysis, and co-author of the report Emerging Memories Ramp Up. There are many small companies working to commercialize it, such as Crossbar and Weebit Nano, and there’s also a lot of research work being done at LETI, a technology research institute of CEA Tech based in France. The DRAM manufacturers are also dabbling in it, he said, but no one is rushing to bring out a part, although every foundry that offers MRAM also has some sort of ReRAM capability.
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page
Search Silicon IP
Related News
- Taiwan targets IC design as next expansion phase, plans SoC R&D park
- PLDA Announces Augmented Presence in Asia with Increased R&D, Support and Sales, and a New Chinese Language Website
- Semiconductor R&D Spending Will Step Up After Slowing
- Achronix Presentation at D&R IP SoC China will Detail Accelerating Computing at the Edge with Speedcore eFPGAs
- Lattice Semiconductor Appoints Steve Douglass as Corporate VP, R&D
Breaking News
- CAST Adds Switched TSN Endpoint Controller to Time-Sensitive Networking Ethernet IP Cores Family
- Apple Reportedly Acquires Xnor
- Erwan Menard, Director of Infrastructure and Applications Modernization Solutions at Google Cloud, Joins Kalray Board of Directors
- JEDEC Publishes Update to LPDDR5 Standard for Low Power Memory Devices
- Synopsys Joins New Autonomous Vehicle Computing Consortium