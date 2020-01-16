Is ReRAM Ready to Leave the R&D Phase?

By Gary Hilson, EETimes (January 15, 2020)

There’s much potential for ReRAM, but it’s still not in wide production.

TORONTO – Resistive RAM is the epitome of an “emerging” memory in that, for the most part, it’s still in the research and development phase.

“I’d say the most progress is being in R&D,” said Jim Handy, principal analyst with Objective Analysis, and co-author of the report Emerging Memories Ramp Up. There are many small companies working to commercialize it, such as Crossbar and Weebit Nano, and there’s also a lot of research work being done at LETI, a technology research institute of CEA Tech based in France. The DRAM manufacturers are also dabbling in it, he said, but no one is rushing to bring out a part, although every foundry that offers MRAM also has some sort of ReRAM capability.

