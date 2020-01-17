Synopsys Joins New Autonomous Vehicle Computing Consortium

Consortium Brings Together Leading Automotive and Technology Industry Companies to Accelerate Deployment of Self-Driving Vehicles

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Jan. 16, 2020 -- Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) today announced that it has joined the new Autonomous Vehicle Computing Consortium. The Consortium brings together leading experts in the automotive, automotive supply, semiconductor and computing industries to help accelerate the delivery of safer and affordable vehicles. As a member of the Consortium, Synopsys will actively contribute to the development of a set of recommendations for system architectures and computing platforms that will be used to address the challenges of deploying self-driving vehicles at scale.

"The Autonomous Vehicle Computing Consortium is focused on tackling the complexities and obstacles associated with the deployment of autonomous vehicles," said Pereira, Armando, president of the Autonomous Vehicle Computing Consortium. "We look forward to Synopsys' active contribution to the consortium, helping to define a reference architecture and platform that address the design requirements for autonomous driving and move today's prototype systems to reality."

"Autonomous cars are the future of automotive industry and require massive amounts of electronic hardware and software," said Burkhard Huhnke, vice president of Automotive at Synopsys. "Synopsys' triple shift left strategy is dedicated to addressing functional safety, security and reliability challenges in the automotive industry with a comprehensive suite of automotive-grade IP, design and verification solutions, and software. The Autonomous Vehicle Computing Consortium enables us to join forces with leading automotive experts to further advance the development of automotive systems."

For more information about Synopsys' Automotive Solutions, please visit

www.synopsys.com/automotive.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) is the Silicon to Software™ partner for innovative companies developing the electronic products and software applications we rely on every day. As the world's 15th largest software company, Synopsys has a long history of being a global leader in electronic design automation (EDA) and semiconductor IP and is also growing its leadership in software security and quality solutions. Whether you're a system-on-chip (SoC) designer creating advanced semiconductors, or a software developer writing applications that require the highest security and quality, Synopsys has the solutions needed to deliver innovative, high-quality, secure products. Learn more at www.synopsys.com.





