JEDEC Publishes Update to LPDDR5 Standard for Low Power Memory Devices

ARLINGTON, Va., USA – JANUARY 16, 2020 – JEDEC Solid State Technology Association, the global leader in standards development for the microelectronics industry, today announced the publication of JESD209-5A, Low Power Double Data Rate 5 (LPDDR5). LPDDR5 will eventually operate at an I/O rate of 6400 MT/s, 50% higher than that of the first version of LPDDR4, and will significantly boost memory speed and efficiency for a variety of applications including mobile computing devices such as smartphones, tablets, and ultra-thin notebooks. This update to the LPDDR5 standard is focused on improving performance, power and flexibility. Additional timing parameters and minor editorial corrections have also been included. Developed by JEDEC’s JC-42.6 Subcommittee for Low Power Memories, JESD209-5A is available for download from the JEDEC website.

Key updates to this latest version of the specification include:

Additional power reduction functions including WCK power reduction

Optimized Refresh

Data/Byte selectable Write X

Additional SI improvements

ODT Rank to Rank turnaround improvement

ODT function for CS pin

Pin capacitance decrease

About JEDEC

JEDEC is the global leader in the development of standards for the microelectronics industry. Thousands of volunteers representing nearly 300 member companies work together in over 100 JEDEC committees and task groups to meet the needs of every segment of the industry, manufacturers and consumers alike. The publications and standards generated by JEDEC committees are accepted throughout the world. All JEDEC standards are available for download from the JEDEC website. For more information, visit https://www.jedec.org/.





