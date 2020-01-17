JEDEC Publishes Update to LPDDR5 Standard for Low Power Memory Devices
ARLINGTON, Va., USA – JANUARY 16, 2020 – JEDEC Solid State Technology Association, the global leader in standards development for the microelectronics industry, today announced the publication of JESD209-5A, Low Power Double Data Rate 5 (LPDDR5). LPDDR5 will eventually operate at an I/O rate of 6400 MT/s, 50% higher than that of the first version of LPDDR4, and will significantly boost memory speed and efficiency for a variety of applications including mobile computing devices such as smartphones, tablets, and ultra-thin notebooks. This update to the LPDDR5 standard is focused on improving performance, power and flexibility. Additional timing parameters and minor editorial corrections have also been included. Developed by JEDEC’s JC-42.6 Subcommittee for Low Power Memories, JESD209-5A is available for download from the JEDEC website.
Key updates to this latest version of the specification include:
- Additional power reduction functions including WCK power reduction
- Optimized Refresh
- Data/Byte selectable Write X
- Additional SI improvements
- ODT Rank to Rank turnaround improvement
- ODT function for CS pin
- Pin capacitance decrease
About JEDEC
JEDEC is the global leader in the development of standards for the microelectronics industry. Thousands of volunteers representing nearly 300 member companies work together in over 100 JEDEC committees and task groups to meet the needs of every segment of the industry, manufacturers and consumers alike. The publications and standards generated by JEDEC committees are accepted throughout the world. All JEDEC standards are available for download from the JEDEC website. For more information, visit https://www.jedec.org/.
|
Search Silicon IP
Related News
- JEDEC Updates Standard for Low Power Memory Devices: LPDDR5
- JEDEC Updates Standards for Low Power Memory Devices
- JEDEC Releases LPDDR4 Standard for Low Power Memory Devices
- JEDEC Announces Publication of LPDDR3 Standard for Low Power Memory Devices
- JEDEC Publishes Widely Anticipated DDR3L Low Voltage Memory Standard
Breaking News
- CAST Adds Switched TSN Endpoint Controller to Time-Sensitive Networking Ethernet IP Cores Family
- Apple Reportedly Acquires Xnor
- Erwan Menard, Director of Infrastructure and Applications Modernization Solutions at Google Cloud, Joins Kalray Board of Directors
- JEDEC Publishes Update to LPDDR5 Standard for Low Power Memory Devices
- Synopsys Joins New Autonomous Vehicle Computing Consortium
Most Popular
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page