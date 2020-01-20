Palma Ceia SemiDesign Signs Agreement with BLRLABS for Expansion to India

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 20, 2020 – Palma Ceia SemiDesign, a provider of next-generation wireless connectivity solutions, today announced it has entered into a sales and support representative agreement with BLRLABS of Bangalore, India. Under the terms of the agreement, BLRLABS will provide expanded sales and technical support for Palma Ceia SemiDesign’s NB-IoT products in India.

“Establishing sales and support capabilities for our customers in India is critical as we expand our global footprint,” said Roy E. Jewell, chief executive officer of Palma Ceia SemiDesign. “BLRLABS has an outstanding record of success with some of the world’s top technology customers and we look forward to a strong and long-lasting partnership between our two companies.”

BLRLABS seeks to co-create next-generation products by combining its expertise with that of its customers and technology partners. The company’s solutions team works with product companies to plan & execute new business avenues while the design services team works as an extension of product development companies to meet their product realization. BLRLABS has affiliations with academia as well as with industry.

“We are excited to bring Palma Ceia’s NB-IoT technology to India, where some of the world’s top semiconductor companies operate,” said Ravishankar Balasubramanian, chief executive officer of BLRLABS. “India welcomes these technologies as a platform to enable smart systems across the board. We expect explosive growth to continue in the developing NB-IoT technologies, and we look forward to working with the Palma Ceia team to expand this growth.”

Palma Ceia SemiDesign’s NB-IoT products support cellular standards targeted to support applications such as industrial IoT, smart cities, smart health and smart home — sensor and cellular connection applications which typically need to operate under battery power for 10 years or more.

The relationship with BLRLABS is the latest step in Palma Ceia SemiDesign’s global expansion. In October 2019 the company added a design team in Cambridge, United Kingdom, and previously opened facilities in Hong Kong and China. Contact information is available on the Palma Ceia SemiDesign website.

About BLRLABS

BLRLABS is a technology pivot for co-designing hardware and software solutions. The company’s proven expertise enables it to offer services in cutting-edge semiconductor design and system software. BLRLABS also offers product engineering services for various vertical markets of the Internet of Things. Visit BLRLABS on the web at www.blrlabs.com

About Palma Ceia SemiDesign

Palma Ceia SemiDesign (PCS) is a leading provider of communication IP and semiconductors for next-generation WiFi and cellular applications. With a focus on emerging WiFi and LTE standards, PCS targets the design of ICs for broadband, wireless, medical and automotive applications. Palma Ceia solutions are differentiated by low-power, high-performance and ease of integration. With operational headquarters in Hong Kong, the company has design centers in Cambridge (UK), Hong Kong (PRC), and McKinney, Texas (USA). Additional sales and support activities are located in greater China, Israel, Japan, Korea, and Taiwan. Visit Palma Ceia SemiDesign on the web at www.pcsemi.com.





