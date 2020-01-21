Xilinx Files Patent Infringement Lawsuit Against Analog Devices

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 21, 2020 – Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ: XLNX), the leader in adaptive and intelligent computing, today announced that it has filed claims against Analog Devices, Inc., asserting infringement of eight United States patents in the United States District Court for the District of Delaware. The lawsuit details the unauthorized use by Analog Devices of certain Xilinx technologies involving serializers/deserializers (SerDes), high-speed analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs), as well as mixed-signal devices targeting 5G and other markets. In addition to seeking damages, Xilinx is requesting that Analog Devices be enjoined from selling, offering to sell, or importing into the United States, products that infringe Xilinx’s asserted patents.

“Xilinx has made important advances in RF signal chain technologies and has been awarded a significant number of fundamental patents by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office,” says Catia Hagopian, senior vice president, General Counsel, Xilinx, Inc. “As our claims indicate, we believe Analog Devices is infringing our intellectual property rights and we are committed to protecting our innovations.”

The claims, which were filed as part of counterclaims in the parties’ existing lawsuit, can be found here.

