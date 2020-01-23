Ciaran Kennedy and Himesh Soneji join Enyx

Enyx begins 2020 with addition of industry veterans for US, EMEA business development

Paris, New York, London – January 23, 2020 – Enyx, a leading developer and provider of ultra-low latency technologies and solutions for the financial industry, today announced that Ciaran Kennedy and Himesh Soneji have joined Enyx as the VP of Business Development for North America and Europe, respectively. They join Alexandre Durand, who is based in Hong Kong, to round out the Enyx sales team.

Arnaud Derasse, Founder and CEO at Enyx commented, “We are proud to add two respected and skilled sales engineers to the team. The decision to expand our technical sales presence globally was the next logical step for Enyx.” Adding, “As the market for FPGA projects and services continues to rapidly grow, Enyx is able to solve our customers’ complex performance trading challenges as they evolve their infrastructure to the next level. Both Ciaran and Himesh bring a wealth of industry experience, a keen interest in our technology and are dedicated to helping us grow as a company. Their knowledge and expertise will be key to the success of our clients and we look forward to working with them.”

Ciaran Kennedy – VP Business Development, North America

Ciaran comes to Enyx with over 15 years of experience having previously worked as the Chief Sales Officer at Metamako, where he led a global sales team, guided product development, and was responsible for global revenue growth culminating in the company’s acquisition by Arista Networks in 2018.

During his tenure at Wombat, subsequential acquired by NYSE Technologies, he was Chief Operating Officer and Director of Pre-Sales, where he was a key decision-maker in development, project management and support across all products and services, including all ticker plant and feed handler projects.

Ciaran commented, “Having had experience with both market data, low latency network switching and custom FPGA deployments, I’ve seen FPGA go from niche to mainstream. Enyx is in a unique position to lower the barrier to entry and make it easy for any client to deploy FPGA technology and reap the benefits. I am pleased to join Enyx at this exciting time and I look forward to working with the team to deliver solutions with the best performance, features and reliability.”

Himesh Soneji – VP Business Development, Europe

A skilled network engineer by training, Himesh joins Enyx with a wealth of technical experience, including extensive project architecture, design and technical lead expertise within financial organisations, particularly in low latency and algorithmic trading networks.

Prior to Enyx, Himesh worked at Pico Quantitative Trading where supported both business and technical teams through the creation of a customer-facing network engineering arm of the firm. He also led product development through the design and development of layer 1 ultra-low latency solutions.

Himesh has also previously held senior roles at Thomson Reuters and Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS). Himesh holds a Bachelor of Science from Kingston University and is based in London.

Himesh said, “The team at Enyx are some of the best in the industry and the quality of their products speak for themselves. I decided to come onboard because I saw how Enyx operated as an organisation from a customer perspective and just how dedicated they are to engineering excellence. My goal is to bring the benefits of FPGA-based solutions to the client by guiding them on how to best utilise the products and exposing the true value of Enyx.

About Enyx

Enyx is a leading developer and provider of ultra-low latency FPGA-enabled technologies and solutions for the financial, telecommunications, and high performance computing industries.

Focused on delivering higher performance with a lower datacenter footprint, Enyx provides off-the-shelf, end-to-end solutions for the finance industry. The Enyx stack includes ultra low latency market data normalization and distribution, order execution and in-hardware algo acceleration. Additionally, the Enyx product range features wireless network solutions and pre-built hardware IP blocks compatible with a range of FPGA platforms.

With a passion for customer service and transparency, Enyx designs products made to deliver the next generation of technology, while maintaining accessibility and flexibility. Among our clients are financial service providers, exchanges, market data vendors, investment banks, brokers and investment funds.

Enyx offers global support to our clients worldwide with teams in Paris, New York, London and Hong Kong.

For more information, please visit www.enyx.com





