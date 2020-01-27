proteanTecs Announces Live Webinar on In-Field Failure Prediction Based on IC Deep Data Monitoring

Renowned Reliability Science expert,Dr. J.W. McPherson will discuss degradation of electronics as a predictor of system failure

Haifa,Israel, January 27, 2020 - proteanTecs, an innovative company spearheading the future of Electronics Visibility, announced today the first webinar of its 2020 Webinar Series. The live webinar titled: “Emerging Degradation Monitoring for In-Field Failure Prediction. Design Today for Reliability Tomorrow” will be held on January 29 at 11 am EST.

By registering for this free webinar, attendees will learn how monitoring degradation of critical chip parameters allows to project time to failure, without interfering with system operation. This provides predictive maintenance capabilities and accelerates root cause analysis. Estimating and extending system life controls operational costs and allows deployment of maintenance and repair resources proactively, thus ensuring critical up time in some of the most demanding environments.

“Degradation is a precursor of failure in many aspects of our lives - from cracks in a brick wall to paint peeling to teeth decay”, commented Dr. J.W. McPherson. “It’s the same for electronics. Historical reliability focus has been Time-to-Failure modeling. But physics of failure allows for degradation modeling if you are able to spot and monitor degradation in the system well in advance. And this is exactly the concept behind proteanTecs’ deep data approach.”

In-field reliability monitoring by proteanTecs

The webinar will highlight:

How proteanTecs’ on-chip circuit monitoring and off-chip data analytics point to the Physics of Failure, thus estimating the time to failure

How early warnings on system health and performance minimize disruption, unnecessary costs and loss of reputation

How to get more visibility during life time acceleration tests and correlate these tests to in-field data

How to reduce cycle-time from chip design to qualification

How to ensure first-pass chip qualification success

How to realistically achieve zero ppm for critical (life impacting) chip applications

About the Presenter

Dr. J.W. McPherson is an international and renowned expert in the fields of Reliability Physics& Engineering. He has published over 200 scientific papers, is the author of the Reliability Chapters for 4 Books and has been awarded 20 patents. Dr.McPherson was formerly a Texas Instruments Senior Fellow and past General Chairman of the IEEE International Reliability Physics Symposium (IRPS) and still serves on its Board of Directors. He is an IEEE Fellow and Founder/CEO of McPherson Reliability Consulting, LLC. Dr. McPherson holds a PhD degree in Physics.

