Arteris IP Adds 17 New Licensees, Revenue Exceeds $31M in 2019

Network-on-Chip (NoC) semiconductor IP growth driven by customer development of new automotive, machine learning & data center systems-on-chip (SoCs)

CAMPBELL, Calif. – January 28, 2020 – Arteris IP, the world’s leading supplier of innovative, silicon-proven network-on-chip (NoC) interconnect intellectual property, today announced that the company added 17 new licensees in 2019 for its Arteris® IP Ncore®, FlexNoC®, CodaCache®, AI Package, Resilience Package, and PIANO® Interconnect IP products. Of the 15 Arteris IP licensees publicly announced during 2019, three were acquired during the year (Bitmain, DisplayLink, and Vayyar) and fourteen are as yet undisclosed. The total number of Arteris IP customers reached 130.

Multiple Arteris IP licensees, including Toshiba, taped out SoCs using Ncore cache coherent interconnect IP. Several Arteris IP licensees, including Enflame Technology, taped out machine learning SoCs using the FlexNoC AI Package. Launched by Arteris IP in 2019, the FlexNoC AI Package is an innovative interconnect IP product module optimized for rapid design of machine learning SoCs. In addition, two large semiconductor customers signed multiyear licensing deals with the company.

New and existing licensees allowed Arteris IP to grow revenue by approximately 50% year-to-year. The total unit volume of SoCs shipped with Arteris IP interconnect products now exceeds 3 Billion units, proving the quality and effectiveness of silicon-proven Arteris NoC interconnect technology.

Furthermore, Arteris IP strengthened its management team with the addition of Nick Hawkins as CFO and Paul L. Alpern as VP and General Counsel.

“With our sizeable customer acquisition of 17 new licensees in 2019 and 20 new licensees in 2018, Arteris IP has increased interconnect market share against all alternatives,” said K. Charles Janac, President and CEO of Arteris IP. “This growth allows Arteris IP to commercially invest more than anyone else in interconnect IP engineering and support to deliver best-in-class NoC technology to our customers. Arteris IP is increasingly the world’s trusted NoC interconnect engineering think tank able to augment an SoC ecosystem of related IP and EDA companies.”

About Arteris IP

Arteris IP provides network-on-chip (NoC) interconnect IP to accelerate system-on-chip (SoC) semiconductor assembly for a wide range of applications from AI to automobiles, mobile phones, IoT, cameras, SSD controllers, and servers for customers such as Baidu, Mobileye, Samsung, Huawei / HiSilicon, Toshiba and NXP. Arteris IP products include the Ncore® cache coherent and FlexNoC® non-coherent interconnect IP, the CodaCache® standalone last level cache, and optional Resilience Package (ISO 26262 functional safety), FlexNoC AI Package, and PIANO® automated timing closure capabilities. Customer results obtained by using Arteris IP products include lower power, higher performance, more efficient design reuse and faster SoC development, leading to lower development and production costs. For more information, visit www.arteris.com .





