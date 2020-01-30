Creonic Joins German Center for Satellite Communications (DESK)

Kaiserslautern, Germany, January 30, 2020 – Creonic GmbH, a leading provider of IP cores in the satellite communications market, recently joined DeSK – Deutsches Zentrum für Satelliten-Kommunikation e.V. (German Center for Satellite Communications r.S.)

Founded in 2008, the German Center for Satellite Communications r. S.(DeSK) is an effective network bringing together enterprises, scientific institutions and universities. Cooperation between regionally and nationally-based enterprises in the field of satellite-communications is strengthened, and synergies are initiated as a result of target-oriented activities.

DeSK is the result of a joint initiative between Tesat-Spacecom GmbH, the city of Backnang and the Economic Development of Stuttgart GmbH.

Creonic is happy to join DeSK‘s growing network of more than 40 small and medium-sized businesses (SMB) from around Germany. We are looking forward to collaborating with our fellow members in 2020 and beyond

About Creonic

Creonic is an ISO 9001:2015 certified provider of ready-for-use IP cores for several algorithms of communications such as forward error correction (LDPC, Turbo, Polar), modulation, and synchronization. The company offers the richest product portfolio in this field, covering standards like 5G, 4G, DVB-S2X, DVB-RCS2, DOCSIS 3.1, WiFi, WiGig, and UWB. The products are applicable for ASIC and FPGA technology and comply with the highest requirements with respect to quality and performance.

For more information please visit our website at www.creonic.com.






