Supply Chain Poised for Coronavirus Disruption
By Barbara Jorgensen, EETimes (January 30, 2020)
Crucial to the electronics industry in this crisis is the trifecta of a US/China trade war, Brexit in Europe and supply-chain uncertainties triggered by the coronavirus.
Global technology companies have made employees their priority as the deadly coronavirus spreads across the Chinese mainland and beyond. Late Thursday afternoon, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the virus a global public health emergency.
Apple has restricted employee travel and closed several stores. Avnet has asked employees to work from home. Peugeot and Citroen are repatriating non-Chinese staff to France.
As of Friday, China had confirmed more than 10,000 cases of the illness, surpassing the total from the 2002-2003 SARS epidemic. The new virus has killed 171 people in China. Confirmed cases of infection are increasingly daily, adding fuel to the public’s fear.
The epicenter of the outbreak is Wuhan, one of China’s largest manufacturing centers. Foxconn and Pegatron have operations there, as do memory manufacturers such as XMC (nor flash) and Yangtze Memory Technologies Co. (non-volatile memory).
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page
Search Silicon IP
Related News
- CoreHW and RoodMicrotec to establish long-term supply chain partnership
- Inomize is selected as Supply Chain Manager and to support the development of 3D camera and XR ASIC using TSMC 12nm FFC Technology
- Sidense and Intellitech collaborate on Electronic Chip IDs, anti-counterfeiting and semiconductor security for Secure Supply Chain Enablement
- Synopsys Advances Virtual Prototyping to Enable System and Semiconductor Supply Chain Collaboration for Next-Generation SoCs
- TSMC's 2015 Forecast May Be Warning for Supply Chain
Breaking News
- China Maintains Chip Output in Wake of Virus Outbreak
- Worldwide Semiconductor Sales Decrease 12 Percent to $412 Billion in 2019
- Supply Chain Poised for Coronavirus Disruption
- Qorvo Acquires UWB Chip Provider Decawave for $400m
- UltraSoC extends its commitment to Japanese market with appointment of Ryoden
Most Popular
- Supply Chain Poised for Coronavirus Disruption
- Qorvo Acquires UWB Chip Provider Decawave for $400m
- Semiconductor R&D To Nudge Higher Through 2024
- Chips&Media Pioneering With The World's First Real-time Multi-Standard Decoder, including AV1, HW IP, WAVE517
- UltraSoC extends its commitment to Japanese market with appointment of Ryoden