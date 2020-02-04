Arteris IP FlexNoC Interconnect and Resilience Package Licensed by SiEngine for ISO 26262-Compliant Automotive Systems

State-of-the-art Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect increases chip performance, reduces design schedules, and provides functional safety mechanisms

CAMPBELL, Calif. – February 4, 2020 – Arteris IP, the world’s leading supplier of innovative, silicon-proven network-on-chip (NoC) interconnect intellectual property, today announced that SiEngine has licensed the Arteris IP FlexNoC interconnect and the accompanying FlexNoC Resilience Package for use as the on-chip dataflow backbone of its next-generation automotive systems-on-chip (SoC).

SiEngine is co-funded by Geely Group, the Chinese automotive leader, and Arm China. Its products will be the silicon brains of a new generation of automobile digital cockpit, navigation and infotainment systems. Arteris IP FlexNoC is able to increase SoC performance and reduce die area while providing state-of-the-art functional safety data protection mechanisms. FlexNoC IP will also benefit the SiEngine team with its flexible configuration capabilities which enable increased development productivity and faster time to market.

“We chose Arteris FlexNoC IP and the Resilience Package because of its integrated functional safety mechanisms and its ability to reduce on-chip routing congestion and increase performance,” said Xin-xin Yang, R&D Vice President of SiEngine. “We are pleasantly surprised by the product’s rich functionality, flexible configuration and the excellent support from Arteris IP’s engineers, which allow us to achieve the specifically required functions with competitive performance.”

“SiEngine’s experience using FlexNoC interconnect IP and the Resilience Package are proof not only of the technical superiority of our interconnect IP, but also the dedication and expertise of our employees,” said K. Charles Janac, President and CEO of Arteris IP. “Arteris IP is devoted to helping our customers achieve their technical, functional safety and business goals in our common endeavor to deliver safe, profitable and state-of-the-art electronic systems to the automotive market.”

About SiEngine

The SiEngine technology is co-funded by Geely Group-Ecarx Co., Ltd. and ARM China Company. It is registered in Hubei Wuhan Economic and Technological Development Zone and has branches in Beijing and Shanghai. The SiEngine technology concentrates on the design, development and sales of advanced automotive SoC. The establishment of Hubei SiEngine Technology will help fill the gap of China's high-end automotive SoC industry and enhance the development and design capabilities of China’s automotive SoC industry.

About Arteris IP

Arteris IP provides network-on-chip (NoC) interconnect IP to accelerate system-on-chip (SoC) semiconductor assembly for a wide range of applications from AI to automobiles, mobile phones, IoT, cameras, SSD controllers, and servers for customers such as Baidu, Mobileye, Samsung, Huawei / HiSilicon, Toshiba and NXP. Arteris IP products include the Ncore® cache coherent and FlexNoC® non-coherent interconnect IP, the CodaCache® standalone last level cache, and optional Resilience Package (ISO 26262 functional safety), FlexNoC AI Package, and PIANO® automated timing closure capabilities. Customer results obtained by using Arteris IP products include lower power, higher performance, more efficient design reuse and faster SoC development, leading to lower development and production costs. For more information, visit www.arteris.com or find us on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/arteris.





