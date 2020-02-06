Presto Engineering Acquires DELTA Microelectronics Business from FORCE Technology

DELTA Microelectronics and Presto Engineering join forces to provide a comprehensive, end-to-end semiconductor solution for Industry 4.0, IoT and automotive markets

MEYREUIL, France and Hørsholm, Denmark - February 5, 2020 -- Presto Engineering, an outsourced operations provider to semiconductor and Internet of Things (IoT) device manufacturers, announced today that it has acquired the DELTA Microelectronics business unit of FORCE Technology, the European leader in ASIC supply chain services. With this acquisition, Presto adds ASIC design to its suite of services for the Industry 4.0, IoT, and autonomous driving market.

FORCE Technology has become a shareholder of Presto Engineering and Juan Farré, FORCE’s CTO, has joined the company’s Supervisory Board.

“Europe is an epicenter for the development of smart manufacturing technology – Industry 4.0, IoT and the next generations of cars. This acquisition allows us to expand our business and provide industrial and semiconductor companies with a consolidated European partner that offers ASIC design, test, qualification and manufacturing expertise,” said Michel Villemain, CEO, Presto Engineering. “Presto will leverage advanced European technology locally for all engineering and pre-production activities, resulting in higher quality and faster time-to-market for our customers. Our established, high-volume production framework provides a very cost-effective, long-term roadmap for the European microelectronics industry.”

“Joining forces with Presto brings our customers the best of both worlds,” said Juan Farré, CTO, FORCE Technology. “DELTA Microelectronics’ team will continue to provide the top-quality semiconductor services – from ASIC design to complete turnkey ASIC manufacturing operations – that our customers are accustomed to, and they will also benefit from a more flexible and comprehensive model focused exclusively on semiconductor applications.”

The company retains the DELTA Microelectronics brand (“by Presto Engineering”) and will continue to operate the business from its Hørsholm, Denmark, and Hengoed, U.K., locations (with its existing teams), continuing to leverage its long and successful track record. Per Ølund, DELTA Microelectronics’ general manager, will serve as executive vice president, ASIC, Presto Engineering.

The addition of DELTA Microelectronics provides customers with a flexible model starting from either design (specifically for sensors, optics, NFC and payment systems), tapeout or post-silicon. Projects will benefit from the predictability and dedication of in-house, state-of-the-art capabilities locally in Europe. This establishes Presto as a European leader in outsourced microelectronics solutions with the size required to enable new smart manufacturing, automotive, communication and other advanced industrial applications.

About DELTA Microelectronics

With over 25 years of experience, DELTA Microelectronics is a European leader in ASIC services for the semiconductor industry. DELTA's comprehensive services include ASIC design, layout, test development, wafer supply, production testing, package development and assembly, components supply, logistics and supply chain management. DELTA’s development and production facilities are based in Denmark and the UK, with service partners in Europe and Asia. For more information, visit https://asic.madebydelta.com/.

About FORCE Technology

FORCE Technology is an international technology service provider with headquarters in Denmark. As a Danish Research and Technology Organization, FORCE is operating and developing a unique set of innovative and market leading facilities, technologies, and competencies for the benefit of the whole of society and business.

FORCE Technology employs 1,300 people throughout Scandinavia and the world and provides a diverse set of service to more than 9,000 clients annual across 50 different disciplines. From testing to calibration to inspection to training, FORCE has time and again proven itself as a trusted provider and partner across disciplines. For more information, visit: https://forcetechnology.com/en.

About Presto Engineering

Presto Engineering provides outsourced operations for semiconductor and IoT device companies, helping its customers minimize overhead, reduce risk and accelerate time-to-market. The company is a recognized expert in the development of industrial solutions for RF, analog, mixed-signal and secured applications – from design, tape-out to delivery of finished goods. Presto’s proprietary, highly-secure manufacturing and provisioning solution, coupled with extensive back-end expertise, gives its customers a competitive advantage. The company offers a global, flexible, dedicated framework, with headquarters in Meyreuil, France, and operations across Europe, North America and Asia. For more information, visit: https://presto-eng.com/.





