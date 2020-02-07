Silex Insight launches True 4K Multiview using AV over IP

Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium -- February 7, 2020 -- Silex Insight, a leading provider of video codec & AV over IP solutions, announces their AV over IP board (called VIPER) now offers True 4K Multiview supporting up to 12 simultaneous streams of 4K60 4:4:4 resolution, with ultra-low latency.



In a world of collaboration, more and more applications require to display different video sources at the same time. The True 4K Multiview solution from Silex Insight can combine up to 12 video streams into one video stream for display on a single monitor, just by using an AV over IP transmitter for each source and an AV over IP receiver at the display side. Multiple monitors can be combined into large video walls on a standard IP Network creating endless combinations without using complex video processors.

Most of the solutions on the market only support limited numbers of sources or require big computing power and memory. This is not the case here as Silex Insight offers a lightweight solution based on the unique capabilities of the VC-2 HQ codec.



“Thanks to its slice-based processing, the VC-2 HQ codec makes it possible to build a True 4K Multiview application with up to 12 simultaneously streams without requiring extra processing power and memory” said Jean-Marie Cloquet, Chief Technology Officer of Silex Insight and he continues “This feature is just one of many offered by VIPER and it offers far more flexibility in terms of layouts and configurations than any other solutions in the market."

100% Flexible layouts

With the True 4K Multiview the user can decide what to be shown on the monitor. Easily change the stream and add, delete, or resize in order to highlight what is important. Logo, text and background can be directly inserted.

True 4K Multiview + Video Wall

The True 4K Multiview solution can be used together with the video wall feature already available in the VIPER AV over IP board. Each displays can combine up to 12 video streams, so the number of total streams are endless. All streams can be scaled, placed and cropped through the API to build the desired layout, while being perfectly synchronized between displays using PTP.

Silex Insight has designed and developed a fully integrated board that is perfectly suited for True 4K Multiview and ultra-low latency audio/video over IP. VIPER features high resolutions up to 4K/UHD over 1Gb, 2.5Gb or 10Gb Ethernet cable and is available for shipping now.

The True 4K Multiview solution will be showcased at ISE in Amsterdam (11-14 February 2020) at the Silex Insight booth 14-M140.

About Silex Insight



Silex Insight is a recognized market-leading independent supplier of video IP codec and custom OEM solutions for AV. Silex Insight provides high-end image and video compression solutions for distributing low latency, 4K HDR video over IP. Development take place at the headquarters near Brussels, Belgium. Local sales and support are handled by worldwide branch offices. For more information, visit www.silexinsight.com.





