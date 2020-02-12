New Mathematically Lossless Video Compression IP Cores Announced by Hardent
IP cores offer a cutting-edge mathematically lossless compression algorithm designed to facilitate the management of large volumes of raw data captured by automotive image sensors.
February 12, 2020 -- Hardent, a leading provider of video compression IP products, today announced the forthcoming availability of its new mathematically lossless video compression IP cores. Hardent’s lossless video compression (HLVC) technology offers mathematically lossless compression specifically designed to facilitate the challenges associated with capturing, processing, storing, and playing back large amounts of raw data from automotive image sensors.
Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS) such as lane departure warnings, collision avoidance, and emergency braking systems, have become increasingly common in recent years. As the automotive industry moves towards autonomous driving, ADAS will be a key safety component of fully autonomous vehicles. ADAS collect data from a number of different sources including sensors, LIDAR, and cameras in order to build a picture of a car’s surroundings and react accordingly. This results in a huge amount of data collected, which is then brought together in the fusion electronic control unit (ECU). In the case of an autonomous vehicle, the captured data needs to then be transmitted, stored, processed, and analyzed, without altering the original data captured in any way.
Developed by Hardent’s in-house R&D team, HLVC uses an innovative compression algorithm to deliver compelling compression ratios, while preserving a bit-exact representation of the original data. Using Hardent’s lossless compression enables designers to reduce their overall storage space and memory footprint, lower transfer bandwidth on transmission links, as well as reduce the overall power consumption of their design. “Lossless video compression offers a unique, cost-effective solution to manage the sheer volume of data collected by next-generation vehicles,” says Alain Legault, VP IP Products at Hardent. “Our mathematically lossless IP cores have been extensively tested and verified to ensure true mathematically lossless compression for use in an automotive environment.”
Key features of Hardent’s mathematically lossless IP cores include:
- Support for a wide variety of raw data formats
- A small footprint for FPGA & ASIC design
- Ultra low-latency performance
- Real-time encoding/decoding capabilities for both FPGA and ASIC design
- A software option for real-time and faster than real-time encoding/decoding
Hardent will be showcasing the first live demo of its HLVC technology at embedded world in Nuremberg, Germany. Participants will have the opportunity to see the compression ratios generated from both real-life camera captures and computer-generated images. Visit Hardent at PLC2’s demo spot in Hall 4, stand 560.
|
Search Silicon IP
Hardent Hot IP
- VESA DSC (Display Stream Compression) 1.2a Video Decoder
- VESA DSC (Display Stream Compression) 1.2a Video Encoder
- ASIL-B Ready ISO 26262 Certified VESA DSC (Display Stream Compression) 1.1 Encod ...
- VESA DisplayPort 1.4 TX IP Subsystem for Xilinx FPGAs
- VESA DisplayPort 1.4 RX IP Subsystem for Xilinx FPGAs
Related News
- Hardent to Demo Visually Lossless 4K Display Stream Compression at CES 2017
- OmniVision Announces 4K Video Processor with Industry's Lowest Power Consumption and HEVC Compression Capability for Battery-Powered Security and Surveillance Applications
- Synopsys Launches New VESA DSC IP for Visually Lossless Compression in Mobile, AR-VR, and Automotive SoCs
- Imagination delivers industry's first visually lossless image compression for GPUs with a guaranteed reduction in memory footprint
- NGCodec Leverages Accelize's Digital Right Management (DRM) Platform for Flexible and Secure Deployment of its Next-Generation Video Compression Solutions
Breaking News
- BrainChip's Akida Development Environment Now Freely Available for Use
- New Mathematically Lossless Video Compression IP Cores Announced by Hardent
- Mythic adopts Mentor's Analog FastSPICE and Symphony platforms for AI processor design
- SmartDV Adds Support for MIPI I3C 1.1 Across Entire IP Portfolio
- UMC Reports Sales for January 2020
Most Popular
- Xilinx Adds Advanced Machine Learning Capabilities for Pro AV and Broadcast Platforms
- New AI technology from Arm delivers unprecedented on-device intelligence for IoT
- EnSilica to Develop Next-Generation Ka Band Satellite Transceivers for the European Space Agency
- Powering the future: Smallest all-digital circuit opens doors to 5 nm next-gen semiconductor
- BrainChip Showcases Vision and Learning Capabilities of its Akida Neural Processing IP and Device at tinyML Summit 2020
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page