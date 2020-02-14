Cadence Furthers Expansion in 5G RF Communications with Acquisition of Integrand
SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Feb 13, 2020 -- Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNS) announced that it has acquired Integrand Software, Inc. to further accelerate innovation in the 5G RF communications space. Integrand’s EMX® technology has the industry-leading Method of Moments (MoM) solver technology for analysis and extraction and enables designers to accurately and efficiently simulate large integrated circuits (ICs) and advanced packages, characterize passive components and analyze interconnect parasitics in 3D-IC systems.
Executing upon the Cadence® Intelligent System Design™ strategy, the integration of Integrand EMX with the Cadence Virtuoso®, Sigrity™, Clarity™ and AWR® solutions offers customers a complete electromagnetic signoff solution.
The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
About Cadence
Cadence enables electronic systems and semiconductor companies to create the innovative end products that are transforming the way people live, work and play. Cadence software, hardware and semiconductor IP are used by customers to deliver products to market faster. The company’s Intelligent System Design strategy helps customers develop differentiated products—from chips to boards to Intelligent systems—in mobile, consumer, cloud, data center, automotive, aerospace, IoT, industrial and other market segments. Cadence is listed as one of Fortune Magazine's 100 Best Companies to Work For. Learn more at www.cadence.com.
