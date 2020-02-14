Cadence Furthers Expansion in 5G RF Communications with Acquisition of Integrand

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Feb 13, 2020 -- Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNS) announced that it has acquired Integrand Software, Inc. to further accelerate innovation in the 5G RF communications space. Integrand’s EMX® technology has the industry-leading Method of Moments (MoM) solver technology for analysis and extraction and enables designers to accurately and efficiently simulate large integrated circuits (ICs) and advanced packages, characterize passive components and analyze interconnect parasitics in 3D-IC systems.

Executing upon the Cadence® Intelligent System Design™ strategy, the integration of Integrand EMX with the Cadence Virtuoso®, Sigrity™, Clarity™ and AWR® solutions offers customers a complete electromagnetic signoff solution.

The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Cadence

