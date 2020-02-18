SiPearl launches its development with 6.2m euros of European funds

SiPearl, the designer of the microprocessor for the European exascale1 supercomputer, has been awarded €6.2m of support from Europe under the Horizon 2020 programme2. These funds are enabling Philippe Notton, the company’s founder, to launch its development with solid foundations in place. To achieve the goal to release its first range of microprocessors on the market by 2022, SiPearl is preparing to carry out a significant round of fundraising alongside this.

Maisons-Laffitte, France -- February 12, 2020 – SiPearl is the fabless (factory-free) company that will design, market and distribute the high-performance, low-power microprocessor to secure Europe’s technological sovereignty and independence on the strategic markets for high performance computing, artificial intelligence and connected mobility.

SiPearl was created in June 2019 by Philippe Notton to bring to life the joint project of the 27 members of the European Processor Initiative3, the consortium selected by the European Union to support the development of the European microprocessor. Based on a roadmap that is closely aligned with the European Union’s goals, the company is targeting a commercial launch in 2022 for its first range of microprocessors.

In the space of a few months, its CEO and founder has built the solid foundations that will support SiPearl’s development:

A powerful ecosystem bringing together its 26 partners within the European Processor Initiative consortium,

A leadership team with complementary areas of expertise and proven track records,

Best-in-class industrial and technological suppliers secured,

€6.2m of European subsidies to launch its development, which will be followed by a major round of fundraising.

1. The European Processor Initiative consortium members, a powerful ecosystem of 26 partners for SiPearl

The European Processor Initiative consortium groups together 27 members, from both the scientific world - research institutes, universities, supercomputing centres - and the industrial world - European leaders and innovative companies from the IT, electronics and automotive sectors – which are SiPearl’s stakeholders and future clients. Since December 2018, the joint project has involved more than 200 engineers working each day to develop the basic software and hardware technological components. Working closely with its partners, SiPearl will integrate them with its own technologies and those of best-in-class global suppliers to bring to life the European microprocessor combining supercomputing power with energy efficiency and backdoor-free security.

2. Setting up a leadership team with complementary areas of expertise and proven track records

A leading executive, Philippe Notton (49, Supélec Engineer, Executive MBA from ESSEC & Mannheim), has built up outstanding expertise in the semiconductor and security fields during an international career, heading up both startups and major groups. Previously Vice-President of the Atos Group, which he joined in 2017 to set up the European Processor Initiative consortium, Philippe Notton’s earlier achievements include creating and leading the Set-top Box division of the Taiwan-based MStar Semiconductor to become number 3 worldwide, before being appointed CEO of the Consumer Electronics division at ST Microelectronics (2,400 staff).

Drawing on his French and international network, Philippe Notton is putting in place a team of 10 executives with proven track records and complementary areas of expertise (research and development, IT architecture, semiconductors, high performance computing, automotive, etc.). Their appointments will be officially announced during the first half of this year.

SiPearl will notably be able to benefit from their unique know-how covering the integration of various technologies, the development of proprietary technologies and industrialisation, which will guarantee the performance, sovereignty, security and safety of its products.

3. SiPearl securing market-leading industrial and technological suppliers

For its first range of microprocessors, SiPearl has already secured advanced technologies from its partners within the European Processor Initiative, industry leaders and technology companies, as well as the world’s best suppliers.

SiPearl operates with a fabless model and will not own its production centres. It has therefore chosen to initially entrust its production to the Taiwan-based group TSMC. As the world’s number 1 independent semiconductor foundry, TSMC offers the most advanced silicon process technologies (N6 or better).

4. €6.2m of European subsidies to get development underway

A French company with independent capital, SiPearl has been awarded €6.2m of European Union subsidies as part of the Horizon 2020 research and innovation programme (specific grant agreement no.826647). Thanks to this support, it is launching its development, setting up its leadership and research and development teams, and putting in place its data centre.

Advised by Eponyme Partners, SiPearl is currently preparing a major round of fundraising to support its deployment through to the commercial release of its first microprocessor range in 2022. This will notably finance technological licences, product development, production launch and marketing for its solutions.

“Through close collaboration with our scientific and industrial partners from the European Processor Initiative, as well as global technology leaders, SiPearl has a secure business model in place today that will pave the way for its success on the high-potential markets for high performance computing, artificial intelligence and connected mobility. We are committed to helping secure Europe’s technological sovereignty and independence in sectors that are increasingly crucial for its economic growth”, concludes Philippe Notton, SiPearl’s CEO.

About SiPearl

Created by Philippe Notton, SiPearl is the company that is bringing to life the European Processor Initiative (EPI) project, designing the high-performance, low-power microprocessor for the European exascale1 supercomputer.

This new generation of microprocessors will enable Europe to set out its technological sovereignty on the strategic markets for high performance computing, artificial intelligence and connected mobility.

SiPearl will develop and market its solutions through close collaboration with its 26 partners from the EPI - scientific community, supercomputing centres and leading names from the IT, electronics and automotive sectors - which are its stakeholders and future clients.

SiPearl is supported by the European Union.





