Covid-19 Is Crimping the Electronics Industry
By Maurizio Di Paolo Emilio, EETimes (February 17, 2020)
The coronavirus epidemic is likely to have a negative impact on general markets, especially consumer markets. Global GDP is going to take at least a minor hit.
The coronavirus outbreak in China is already affecting electronics industry business. A new analysis published by IDC predicts a drop in smartphone sales in China of more than 30% in the January-March quarter. Canalys Researchers estimated that “Technology vendors are likely to pause marketing activities; they are unlikely to focus on launching new products, including 5G devices. “It will take vendors time to change their roadmap for product launches in China, and this will probably decrease the number of 5G smartphones distributed in 2020.
S&P Global has estimated the impact of the coronavirus epidemic on the global economy. “The speed and spread in the last two months pose a risk to the global economy and credit,” said the rating agency, which estimates that the slowdown in China, whose gross domestic product (GDP) forecast has been reduced from 5.7 to 5 percent, will impact 0.3 percent of global gross domestic product in 2020.
