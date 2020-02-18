OmniVision Announces Its First 64 Megapixel, 0.8 Micron Image Sensor

Sensor Offers Premium Resolution and Features for High End Smartphones

SANTA CLARA, California — Feb. 18, 2020 — OmniVision Technologies, Inc., a leading developer of advanced digital imaging solutions, today announced the OV64C, its first 64 megapixel (MP) image sensor featuring a 0.8 micron pixel size to enable high resolution smartphone cameras in a 1/1.7" optical format. Built on OmniVision’s PureCel®Plus stacked die technology, this sensor provides leading edge still image capture and exceptional 4K video performance with electronic image stabilization (EIS) for high end smartphones. The OV64C also offers a wide range of features, such as 4-cell remosaic for full resolution Bayer output as well as digital crop zoom, and a CPHY interface for greater throughput using fewer pins, making it ideal for the main rear-facing camera in multicamera configurations.

“TSR estimates there will be 127 million image sensors with 64MP or higher resolution shipped to smartphone manufacturers in 2020,” said Arun Jayaseelan, staff marketing manager at OmniVision. “The OV64C, with its premium resolution and features, is well positioned to address this ramp in demand among high end smartphone designers.”

The OV64C integrates an on-chip 4-cell color filter array and hardware re-mosaic, which provides high quality, 64MP Bayer output in real time. In low light conditions, this sensor can use near-pixel binning to output a 16MP image with 4X the sensitivity, offering 1.6 micron equivalent performance for previews and still captures. In either case, the OV64C can consistently capture the best quality images, as well as enabling 2X digital crop zoom with 16MP resolution and fast mode switch.

The sensor features type-2, 2x2 microlens phase detection autofocus (ML-PDAF) to boost autofocus accuracy, especially in low light. Output formats include 64MP at 15 frames per second (fps), 8K video at 30 fps, 16MP captures with 4-cell binning at 30 fps, 4K video at 60 fps and 4K video with EIS at 30 fps. Additionally, the OV64C supports 3-exposure, staggered HDR timing for up to 16MP video modes.

Samples of the OV64C image sensor are available now. For more information, contact your OmniVision sales representative: www.ovt.com/contact-sales.

About OmniVision

