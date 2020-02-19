Imagination's RF IP included in Autotalks' PLUTON2 Chipset

Imagination CRF4600 enables automotive dual-mode V2X communications



London, England; 19th February 2020 – Imagination Technologies announces that its CRF4600 radio frequency (RF) IP has been integrated into Autotalks’ PLUTON2 RFIC transceiver, which is part of Autotalks’ solution for vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) and vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communication. The IP is now in silicon and expected to be in production by 2021.

Integrated in the PLUTON2 device, the CRF4600 is a highly flexible, 5.9Ghz V2X RF solution capable of supporting DSRC (IEEE802.11p), LTE-V2X and NR-V2X, with support for transmit and receive antenna diversity. It also supports a dual-band Wi-Fi up to IEEE 802.11n/ac 2x2 MIMO. The IP provide a compact ultra-small form factor solution with minimal external components to drive down the costs for mass volumes and allows for flexibility in size, form and function.

Amos Freund, vice president of research and development, Autotalks, says; “Enabling vehicles to communicate with each other and other road users directly is essential to the automotive evolution. Our dual-mode (C-V2X & DSRC) V2X solution is mature and ready to answer this need across the industry, and Imagination’s technology played a key role in getting us to this point where we productize and deliver industry leading technology.”

PLUTON2 RFIC is a low power, high-performance, highly flexible, multi-standard radio-frequency integrate circuit (RFIC) providing optimal RF transmitter / receiver functionality. Coupled with CRATON2/SECTON baseband devices, it achieves the longest V2X communication range available today.

PLUTON2 maintains high radio system performance with optimised fast-gain adaptations, including integrated pre-PA, low noise and high dynamic range; supports uninterrupted operation in harsh vehicular and mobility environments and at high temperatures (up to 105 degrees Celsius) to support vehicle roof installation.

Pelle Wijk, vice president hardware engineering, Imagination Technologies, says; “V2X communication is heading to mass-market adoption as the leading OEMs equip their cars with the technology. Our production proven and scalable RFIC IP technology enabled us to rapidly add support for both 802.11p and C-V2X while supporting 802.11ac and qualify the product for automotive standards, helping Autotalks to continue to deliver industry leading V2X solutions.”

V2X communication enables vehicles to communicate with each other and their environment. Unlike traditional sensors, such as vision which try to replicate a sense we already have, V2X adds a new component to human and machine perception. This sensor can see around corners and beyond any obstruction in a radius of more than a mile.

Autotalks’ chipset was selected earlier this month for a mass production C-V2X program, one of the first be deployed in China,

About Autotalks

Autotalks, which was founded in 2008, is a V2X chipset market pioneer and leader, providing customers worldwide with state-of-the-art V2X solutions. Autotalks helps reduce collisions on roadways and improve mobility with its automotive qualified chipsets. The chipsets offer the most advanced, truly secure and highest performing global V2X communication solution designed for autonomous vehicles. Autotalks’ advanced technology, to be mass deployed in the coming years, complements the information coming from other sensors, specifically in non-line-of-sight scenarios, rough weather, or poor lighting conditions. It significantly improves overall road safety, effectively coordinating vehicles, self-driving cars, motorcyclists and pedestrians.

About Imagination Technologies

Imagination is a UK-based company that creates silicon and software intellectual property (IP) designed to give its customers an edge in a competitive global technology market. Its graphics, compute, vision & AI and connectivity technologies enable outstanding power, performance and area (PPA), robust security, fast time-to-market and lower total cost of ownership. Products based on Imagination IP are used by billions of people across the globe in their phones, cars, homes, and workplaces. Imagination Technologies was acquired in 2017 by Canyon Bridge, a global private equity investment fund. See www.imgtec.com.





