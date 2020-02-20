Synopsys Posts Financial Results for First Quarter Fiscal Year 2020

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Feb. 19, 2020 -- Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) today reported results for its first quarter fiscal year 2020. Revenue for the first quarter was $834.4 million, compared to $820.4 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2019.

"Our first quarter was a strong start to fiscal year 2020. We delivered financial results at or above our guidance targets and are reaffirming our outlook for the year," said Aart de Geus, chairman and co-CEO of Synopsys. "Even with caution around global markets, electronics companies continue to invest in critical chip and system designs, as well as substantially increasing amounts of sophisticated software. Synopsys is uniquely positioned to enable these designs from Silicon to Software. Our innovation engine is unrelenting, and this quarter we will be introducing a number of exciting new products and differentiating capabilities. We remain on-track towards our longer-term revenue and operating margin expansion targets."

GAAP Results

On a generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) basis, net income for the first quarter of fiscal 2020 was $104.1 million, or $0.67 per share, compared to $153.5 million, or $1.01 per share, for the first quarter of fiscal 2019.

Non-GAAP Results

On a non-GAAP basis, net income for the first quarter of fiscal 2020 was $156.7 million, or $1.01 per share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $164.9 million, or $1.08 per share, for the first quarter of fiscal 2019.

For a reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP results, see "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation" and the accompanying tables below.

Business Segments

Synopsys reports revenue and operating income in two segments: (1) Semiconductor & System Design, which includes EDA tools, IP products, system integration solutions and associated services, and (2) Software Integrity, which includes security and quality solutions for software development across many industries. Further information regarding these segments is provided at the end of this press release.

Financial Targets

Synopsys also provided its consolidated financial targets for the second quarter and full fiscal year 2020. These financial targets do not assume any revenue from companies currently on the U.S. government's "Entity List." These targets constitute forward-looking statements and are based on current expectations. For a discussion of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these targets, see "Forward-Looking Statements" below.

Second Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Targets

(in millions except per share amounts)

Q2 FY2020 FY 2020 Low High Low High Revenue $ 820 $ 850 $ 3,600 $ 3,650 GAAP Expenses $ 724 $ 758 $ 2,951 $ 3,000 Non-GAAP Expenses $ 645 $ 665 $ 2,630 $ 2,660 Other Income (Expense) $ (3) $ (1) $ (16) $ (12) Normalized Annual Tax Rate (1) 16% 16% 16% 16% Outstanding Shares (fully diluted) 153 156 153 156 GAAP EPS $ 0.49 $ 0.62 $ 3.68 $ 3.87 Non-GAAP EPS $ 0.96 $ 1.01 $ 5.18 $ 5.25 Operating Cash Flow $ 800 $ 825

(1) Applied in non-GAAP net income calculations

Financial tables

To read financial tables, click here

Earnings Call Open to Investors

Synopsys will hold a conference call for financial analysts and investors today at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time. A live webcast of the call will be available on Synopsys' corporate website at www.synopsys.com. A recording of the call will be available by calling +1-866-207-1041 (+1-402-970-0847 for international callers), access code 7099244, beginning at 5:00 p.m. Pacific Time today, until 11:59 p.m. Pacific Time on February 26, 2020. A webcast replay will also be available on the website from approximately 5:30 p.m. Pacific Time today through the time Synopsys announces its results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2020 in May 2020. Synopsys will post copies of the prepared remarks of Aart de Geus, chairman and co-chief executive officer, and Trac Pham, chief financial officer, on its website following today's call. In addition, Synopsys makes additional information available in a financial supplement and corporate overview presentation, also posted on the corporate website.

Effectiveness of Information

The targets included in this press release, the statements made during the earnings conference call and the information contained in the financial supplement and corporate overview presentation (available in the Investor Relations section of Synopsys' corporate website at www.synopsys.com) represent Synopsys' expectations and beliefs as of the date of this release only. Although this press release, copies of the prepared remarks of the co-chief executive officer and chief financial officer made during the call, the financial supplement, and the corporate overview presentation will remain available on Synopsys' website through the date of the second quarter fiscal year 2020 earnings call in May 2020, their continued availability through such date does not mean that Synopsys is reaffirming or confirming their continued validity. Synopsys does not currently intend to report on its progress during the second quarter of fiscal year 2020 or comment to analysts or investors on, or otherwise update, the targets given in this release.

Availability of Final Financial Statements

Synopsys will include final financial statements for the first quarter fiscal year 2020 in its quarterly report on Form 10-Q to be filed by March 12, 2020.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) is the Silicon to Software™ partner for innovative companies developing the electronic products and software applications we rely on every day. As the world's 15th largest software company, Synopsys has a long history of being a global leader in electronic design automation (EDA) and semiconductor IP and is also growing its leadership in software security and quality solutions. Whether you're a system-on-chip (SoC) designer creating advanced semiconductors, or a software developer writing applications that require the highest security and quality, Synopsys has the solutions needed to deliver innovative, high-quality, secure products. Learn more at www.synopsys.com.





