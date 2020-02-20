Titan IC Secure Licensing Deal for 100Gbps Search Acceleration with FPGA SmartNIC Developer, Silicom
RXP To Deliver High Speed Deep Packet Inspection for Silicom’s FPGA-based accelerator cards
Belfast, UK and RSA Conference, San Francisco, February 20th 2020 - Titan IC has announced a new licensing agreement delivering hardware-accelerated search at speeds of 100Gbps to FPGA solution developer, Silicom.
Silicom offer a portfolio of FPGA-based interface cards for cybersecurity, telecoms and financial trading complemented by a framework of software and IP modules to simplify development and enable the integration of offload functions and acceleration. As a result of this new licensing deal, Titan IC’s 100Gbps RXP technology will be included in the framework, enabling the acceleration of deep packet inspection and pattern matching across Silicom’s FPGA range, including their FPGA SmartNICs, at higher speeds than ever before.
As a hardware-based acceleration engine, RXP performs many thousands of parallel searches against complex rulesets, based on Regular Expressions, to enable the detection of strings, patterns and keywords in large volumes of data. Already licensed by Silicom for search acceleration at 40 Gbps, this new licensing deal enables Silicom’s customers to search and analyze data at full network throughput rates reaching 100 Gbps in FPGA technology, scanning up to 1 million complex regular expressions in parallel.
Henrik Lija, President of Silicom Denmark explained, “Silicom’s range of world-class FPGA accelerator boards are designed to improve performance and efficiency in cloud and data center environments and a key part of this is the ability to offload and accelerate heavy computational tasks such as deep packet inspection. We are delighted to now offer RXP at 100 Gbps as a key IP block within our framework and are already in trials with key customers who wish to benefit from this high-speed search.”
“We’ve enjoyed a great relationship with Silicom for a number of years now and are delighted to strengthen this partnership with a further licensing deal to deliver high-performance search acceleration to their world-leading customers,” added Noel McKenna, CEO of Titan IC.
Titan IC will be showcasing Silicom’s FPGA SmartNIC solution as well as a demo of RXP’s 100Gbps network threat detection capabilities on their booth, #4415, at the RSA Conference, 24-27thFeb, 2020, North Expo, Moscone Center, San Francisco.
