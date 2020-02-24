Titan IC Unveils Enhancements to RXP Hardware Search Acceleration Engine at RSA Conference

RXP now optimized for 7nm ASICs, latest FPGAs, Web Application Firewalls (WAF) and RISC-V Architecture

24th February 2020, Belfast, UK/ RSA Conference, North Expo, Booth 4415, San Francisco – Titan IC, the expert in accelerated search, will demo its latest RXP hardware search accelerator at the RSA Conference and Expo. The result of significant R&D effort, this latest generation brings major new enhancements in terms of efficiency and performance. It is has now been optimized to accelerate Web Application Firewalls (WAF) as well as SNORT or similar Intrusion Detection/Prevention System (IDS/IPS) architectures from 10 Gbps to over 100 Gbps and is also garnering attention for accelerating Big Data Analytics, Computational Storage, Database Search and Real-time Logfile Analysis.

Titan IC originally developed this ground-breaking RXP technology for the detection of cyber threats on high-speed networks and licenses this Intellectual Property (IP) to a number of tier-one cyber security companies in Silicon Valley and Israel for use in products such as Next Generation Firewalls. Most recently it has added Mellanox to its list of announced customers, with more to come in 2020. Mellanox is incorporating dual RXP engines in its Bluefield-2 line of processors and SmartNICs/Smart Controllers.

The new generation of RXP to be announced at RSA 2020 includes several key advancements including:

Expanded ASIC/SoC Performance and Power Optimization

Titan IC has further optimized its RXP engines and can now fit 100Gbps of hardware search acceleration in less than 5mm2 of die space at 7nm. As well as 28nm support, Titan IC now supports 16nm, 12nm and 7nm designs. A 100G RXP engine configuration can provide a significant increase in performance at less than 1/20th of the power of the best software solutions available.

Expanded ISA support – RISC-V

Titan IC has added RISC-V support to the development roadmap, so that future designs can take advantage of both Arm or RISC-V designs. Largely ISA-agnostic, other ISA can also be considered – contact us for further information.

Expanded FPGA support – new card and silicon choices

Titan IC has added RXP support for the latest Xilinx Alevo U50 Data Center Accelerator Cards which include a 16nm Xilinx UltraScale+™ XCU50 FPGA with two 4GB integrated high-bandwidth memory (HBM) stacks. This single PCIe slot card represents one of the most cost and power efficient options while maintaining the flexibility of an FPGA solution.

The RXP IP is also available in FPGAs, PCIe Adapters and on the Amazon Elastic Cloud and can simultaneously search for simple patterns or complex regular expressions.

Live demos of RXP’s 100Gbps Network Threat Detection and multi-Terabyte Big Data Analytic capabilities can be seen at the RSA Conference, 24-27th Feb, 2020 on Titan IC’s booth 4415, North Expo, (this is actually in the new connector hall between the North and South Expos) Moscone Center, San Francisco.





