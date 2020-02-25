Titan IC and Decooda Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Cloud-based Data Analytics for Intelligent Customer Experience Solution

Titan IC’s RXP Technology to Deliver Performance Enhancements for Sentiment Analysis, Topic Detection and Emotional Insights

Belfast, UK and Atlanta, GA, February 24th 2020 - Titan IC, experts in the field of accelerated search and analytics, is to partner with the innovative new provider of Voice of Customer (VoC) and Customer Feedback Management (CFM) cloud solutions, Decooda, to dramatically improve the performance and efficiency of data search and analytics within their datacenters.

Titan IC’s core technology, RXP, is a state-of-the-art regular expression processor that offloads complex and computationally intensive search and analytics tasks to enable massively parallel search at high speeds. Recognized as the defacto standard for search acceleration within the cybersecurity field where it is used for Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems, Web Application Firewalls and Deep Packet Inspection, RXP is now gaining significant traction within Big Data Analytics markets where the ability to perform complex, RegEx-based searches at high speed can deliver a real competitive edge.

Decooda will be working closely with Titan IC to incorporate RXP technology within their datacenter architecture to significantly improve the performance of their Customer Experience (CX) offering. VoC and CFM are two components of the CX continuum that has many touch points across many different channels and require fast analytics for real-time decision making.

Powered by RXP acceleration, Decooda will provide intelligent analytics capable of emotion, sentiment and complex topic detection at unprecedented speeds. “Our goal is to make real-time decisions during live customer interactions using our proprietary AI Bot technology. So far, we have already seen significant performance boosts when using RXP within our platform.“ explained Charles Wardell, CTO at Decooda, “Analysis that previously would have taken us several days can now be completed in a matter of minutes.”

Noel McKenna, CEO, Titan IC added, “We are delighted to be partnering with Decooda to accelerate data search within their new CFM solution. The work they are undertaking is truly ground-breaking and it’s exciting to see the benefits that hardware-accelerated search and analytics can deliver to these efforts.”

RXP IP is available in ASIC, FPGAs, PCIe Adapters and on the Amazon Elastic Cloud and can simultaneously search for simple patterns or complex regular expressions.

Live demos of RXP’s 100Gbps Network Threat Detection and multi-Terabyte Big Data Analytic capabilities can be seen at the RSA Conference, 24-27th Feb, 2020 on Titan IC’s booth 4415, North Expo, Moscone Center, San Francisco.





