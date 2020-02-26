Menta and Secure-IC partner to optimize embedded cybersecurity

Menta eFPGAs and Secure-IC cybersecurity IP simplify integration and enhance programmability of cryptographic security features in next-generation SoCs

RENNES, France – February 26th, 2020 – Secure-IC and Menta today announced a partnership to optimize embedded cybersecurity in next-generation SoCs. Under the agreement, the companies will deliver Menta eFPGAs incorporating cryptographic IP (AES, RSA, etc) from Secure-IC. The solution will simplify integration and enhance programmability of cryptographic security features in complex SoCs. You can learn more by visiting Secure-IC & Menta at Embedded World 2020 in Nuremberg from 25th-27th February.

Secure-IC and Menta’s collaboration will provide to customers a flexible solution to follow market security requirements over the time. Indeed, security standards evolve over time due to new attacks methods and attacker improvements but full ASIC products are fixed and cannot keep the compliancy with these standards during all their life.

Embed security features such as cryptographic algorithms in eFPGA offers the capability to upgrade the product all along its life and keep the compliancy with security standards. In addition, using eCB (embedded Customer Block) of Menta eFPGA IPs offers the capability to use high performance cryptographic engines.

“Security is fast becoming a major defining feature of SoCs used in a variety of applications,” said Sylvain Guilley CTO at Secure-IC. “The major challenge is getting products to market quickly while accommodating emerging and changing standards such as the depreciation of old algorithms (RSA-2048, AES-128, etc.) and the emergence of new algorithms (post-quantum cryptography, pairing, etc.). Integrating cryptographic IP into an eFPGA solves this challenge by allowing designers to take advantage of built-in programmability throughout the life of the product.”

Menta provides standard cell eFPGA IP for SoC, ASIC or ASSP designs, targeting any production node at any foundry. Integrating security IP into Menta’s eFPGA provides several advantages over alternative approaches, which generally use an FPGA plus ASIC. The higher integration reduces footprint, while the enhanced programmability allows customers to update silicon post-production, whether to fix a bug, implement customer-specific features, adapt to evolving standards. This combination is ideal for SoCs used in IoT & Edge, Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Defense & Government, Media & Entertainment, Memory & Storage, Payments & Transactions, Trusted Computing & Cloud applications.

Secure-IC IP offers a wide range of primitives (post-quantum cryptography, lightweight cryptography, etc.), as well as support for multiple modes of operations and algorithm variability (SHA2 and SHA3 families, AES/SM4 ciphers, etc.). The platform also supports tunability in the countermeasures level of strength (against Side Channel attacks, fault injection attacks, etc.), . Customers will also benefit from the use of Menta eFPGA in the Secure-IC Securyzr, which provides a secure environment for re-programming and updates.

“Secure-IC is a world leading provider of embedded cybersecurity solutions. Their cybersecurity algorithms are the perfect complement to our eFPGA IP, allowing customers to quickly integrate the latest security features while still meeting expectations for small footprint, power consumption and performance,” said Vincent Markus, CEO of Menta.

About Secure-IC

Secure-IC recently achieved ten years in business of growth and progression, during which time, the company has expanded globally. With presence in 20 countries across 5 continents, Secure-IC has established a thought leadership position in the security world. Secure-IC sets itself apart by accompanying customers along the IC design process by providing best in class protection technologies, integrated secure elements and security platforms to reach the best available certification required for different markets. Combining a full set of analysis platforms with best of breed set of security technologies & backed by almost 40 families of international patents, Secure-IC is considered a leader in cyberspace security embedded systems. Secure-IC protects companies against attacks and guarantees at each stage of the design process that the absolute optimal security level is reached. The best of breed technologies that are provided stem from the company’s commitment to the research community in order to foresee future major threats, tackle problems with innovative solutions & empower the intricate work of the industry standardization bodies. The company provides Silicon proven technology, pioneering in AI for embedded security, post quantum & hybrid, and state-of-the-art synthesis of attacks/ countermeasures. The embedded security system lines can be better recognized as SecuryzrTM, Laboryzr, TM and Expertyzr TM with the latter offering analysis tools and guaranteeing certification readiness and security assurance.

More information is available on request, please visit us at www.secure-ic.com

About Menta

Menta is a privately held company based in Sophia-Antipolis, France. For ASIC and SoCs designers who need fast, right-the-first time design and fast time to volume, Menta is the proven eFPGA pioneer whose design-adaptive standard cells-based architecture and state-of-the-art tool set provides the highest degree of design customization, best-in-class testability and fastest time-to-volume for SoC design targeting any production node at any foundry. For more information, visit the company website at: www.menta-efpga.com





