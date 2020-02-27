Zhuhai Chuangfeixin eNOR embedded Flash Memory IP Solution and 128M bits SPI NOR Flash Qualified in 55nm Floating-Gate Flash Process

Zhuhai, China -- February 27, 2020 -- Zhuhai Chuangfeixin’s Floating-gate eNOR Flash memory macro and SPI NOR flash are silicon characterized and qualified on Huali Microelectronics Corporation 55nm Floating Gate technology. The eNOR macro and SPI NOR flash have demonstrated to achieve 10 years of data retention reliability and passed 1000hours of burn-in reliability tests. The Zhuhai Chuangfeixin floating-gate eNOR IP and SPI NOR flash are cost optimized in terms of area and density, reliability and performance.

“With our Floating gate based eNOR flash memory IP and 128M bits stand-alone SPI NOR flash products fully qualified in Huali’s 55nm floating gate flash technology, Zhuhai Chuangfeixin is able to expand our IP and Flash business not only in local China market but also to serve oversea design houses, who need our stand-alone NOR and NAND flash memory and embedded flash IP (Antfuse OTP, MTP, eNOR and eNAND) solutions. Our technology has such advantages as ultra-high reliability and security, automotive grade operation temperature range (-45C to 125C), high speed, ultra-low power, high density and low program voltages. It provides high performance and cost effective solution to our customers” commented by Dr. George Wang, President and CEO of Zhuhai Chuangfeixin Inc.



eNOR embedded Flash embedded IP

ABOUT Zhuhai Chuangfeixin Technology Inc.

Zhuhai Chuangfeixin Technolgy Inc is a leading one-stop shop of flash memory chip and embedded flash IP provider with its headquarter at Zhuhai China.

Zhuhai Chuangfeixin’s embedded flash eNOR and OTP technology provides most competitive memory macro size and most reliable performance to its customers. The eNOR and antifuse OTP IP core are CMOS process compatible, and its implementation does not require special process optimization or additional process steps. Zhuhai Chuangfeixin’s eNOR IP, antifuse OTP and SPI NOR flash products are already in volume production at multiple leading semiconductor fabrication foundries.

