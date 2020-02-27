RivieraWaves 802.11ax (Wi-Fi 6) 1x1 20MHz STA Low Power MAC & modem
Zhuhai Chuangfeixin eNOR embedded Flash Memory IP Solution and 128M bits SPI NOR Flash Qualified in 55nm Floating-Gate Flash Process
Zhuhai, China -- February 27, 2020 -- Zhuhai Chuangfeixin’s Floating-gate eNOR Flash memory macro and SPI NOR flash are silicon characterized and qualified on Huali Microelectronics Corporation 55nm Floating Gate technology. The eNOR macro and SPI NOR flash have demonstrated to achieve 10 years of data retention reliability and passed 1000hours of burn-in reliability tests. The Zhuhai Chuangfeixin floating-gate eNOR IP and SPI NOR flash are cost optimized in terms of area and density, reliability and performance.
“With our Floating gate based eNOR flash memory IP and 128M bits stand-alone SPI NOR flash products fully qualified in Huali’s 55nm floating gate flash technology, Zhuhai Chuangfeixin is able to expand our IP and Flash business not only in local China market but also to serve oversea design houses, who need our stand-alone NOR and NAND flash memory and embedded flash IP (Antfuse OTP, MTP, eNOR and eNAND) solutions. Our technology has such advantages as ultra-high reliability and security, automotive grade operation temperature range (-45C to 125C), high speed, ultra-low power, high density and low program voltages. It provides high performance and cost effective solution to our customers” commented by Dr. George Wang, President and CEO of Zhuhai Chuangfeixin Inc.
|
eNOR embedded Flash embedded IP
|Related
ABOUT Zhuhai Chuangfeixin Technology Inc.
Zhuhai Chuangfeixin Technolgy Inc is a leading one-stop shop of flash memory chip and embedded flash IP provider with its headquarter at Zhuhai China.
Zhuhai Chuangfeixin’s embedded flash eNOR and OTP technology provides most competitive memory macro size and most reliable performance to its customers. The eNOR and antifuse OTP IP core are CMOS process compatible, and its implementation does not require special process optimization or additional process steps. Zhuhai Chuangfeixin’s eNOR IP, antifuse OTP and SPI NOR flash products are already in volume production at multiple leading semiconductor fabrication foundries.
For additional information on Zhuhai Chuangfeixin, please visit www.cfx-tech.com
|
Search Silicon IP
Chuangfeixin Technologies Hot IP
Related News
- Zhuhai Chuangfeixin Introduces eNOR Embedded Flash Memory IP Solution and SPI NOR Flash Products on 65nm Floating-Gate Flash Process
- Silicon Storage Technology and GLOBALFOUNDRIES Announce Qualification of Automotive Grade 55nm Embedded Flash Memory Technology
- Kilopass' XPM Antifuse Embedded Non-Volatile Memory IP Successfully Completes TSMC9000 Qualification for TSMC 55nm HV Process
- Virage Logic's AEON(R) Becomes the First Multi-Time Programmable Embedded Non-Volatile Memory Available on a Standard CMOS Process Qualified to Rigorous Automotive Standard AEC-Q100
- Impinj Delivers Reprogrammable Nonvolatile Memory IP Breakthrough - AEON/MTP World's First 2.5V Floating-Gate NVM in TSMC's 65 Nanometer Process
Breaking News
- GLOBALFOUNDRIES Delivers Industry's First Production-ready eMRAM on 22FDX Platform for IoT and Automotive Applications
- Synopsys Announces Next-Generation VC SpyGlass RTL Static Signoff Platform
- Graphcore secures additional $150 million in new capital Reports Fiscal 2019 business highlights
- Semiconductor Units To Rebound, Exceed 1 Trillion Devices Again in 2020
- Zhuhai Chuangfeixin eNOR embedded Flash Memory IP Solution and 128M bits SPI NOR Flash Qualified in 55nm Floating-Gate Flash Process
Most Popular
- Synopsys Delivers Silicon-Proven HBM2E PHY IP Operating at 3.2 Gbps
- SambNova Systems Announces $250 Million Series C as it Continues to Set a New Course for the Future of Enterprise Computing
- NXP Announces Lead Partnership for Arm Ethos-U55 Neural Processing Unit for Machine Learning
- Mobiveil Announces Availability of Compute Express Link (CXL) IP (COMPEX) for High-Performance Applications
- Imperas announce first reference model with UVM encapsulation for RISC-V verification
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page