VeriSilicon Hantro Video and ZSP IP are Adopted by ASPEED Cupola360 Image Processor SoC

VeriSilicon Hantro VC8000E H.265 & H.264 dual-format video encoder and ZSPNano DSP IP were selected by Cupola360 SoC with first silicon success to production

Shanghai, China, March 2, 2020 – VeriSilicon today announced that the highly innovative fabless IC-design company, ASPEED Technology Inc. (TAIEX:5274) had selected VeriSilicon Hantro VC8000E video encoder and ZSPNano DSP for use in their Cupola360 system-on-chip (SoC). The Cupola360 is a multi-image stitching SoC which applies to different applications including video conferencing, automotive (dash cam), video surveillance, and 360-degree consumer cameras.

VC8000E supports H.265 and H.264 encoding standard with low-power, high-performance, real-time specs, all critical requirements for consumer camera devices. In addition, ZSPNano DSP provides very high-power efficiency and complete programmability with mature SDK for ASPEED to extend customer audio and voice software applications smoothly.

“By incorporating VeriSilicon key IP capabilities, our Cupola360 multi-image stitching SoC can support high-quality H.265/H.264 image encoding, and successfully apply Cupola360 into different applications with high image quality such as consumer cameras, surveillance cameras, and video conferencing. We expect the Cupola360 series to gain more traction and attention worldwide.” said Chris Lin, President and CEO of ASPEED Technology.

“We see great momentum in applying high-resolution video encoding and low-power audio/voice DSP to a wide range of consumer, industrial, and automotive devices in multiple market segments. With our production-proven IP and widely deployed SDK, our customers can get to market with leading products rapidly,” said Weijin Dai, Executive Vice President and GM of Intellectual Property Division at VeriSilicon. “Close collaboration with industry leaders like ASPEED will further drive our audio, video and voice technology to new heights and to expand our eco-system.”

