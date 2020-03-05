Tessolve strengthens its VLSI Design services with the acquisition of T&VS

March 5, 2020 -- Tessolve consolidated its position as a leading multinational engineering solution provider with the acquisition of Test & Verification Solutions (T&VS). Tessolve, a part of the Hero Electronics group will now be in a better position to provide full turnkey VLSI design services from RTL to GDSII. The company is uniquely positioned as the only player who can take a high-level specification to a qualified part, given its traditional strength in Post Silicon services for ATE testing, IC Characterization and reference board/system bring up.

This acquisition will take our existing best in class VLSI design to next level by bringing in an increased depth to the front end design activities (DV/DFT), in catching design flaws ahead in the cycle, thus reducing expensive re-design costs, and risks. Apart from the depth into VLSI design capabilities, the acquisition also means a faster realization of turnkey products for its customers in the semiconductors and systems segment.

Test and Verification Solutions is a privately held Semiconductor & Systems design firm that brings significant expertise and capabilities in the front-end design activities for Digital IC design. More specifically the T&VS team specializes in Design Verification methodologies, in addition to DV, T&VS has good capability in RTL, DFT and embedded software development projects as well.

T&VS is the fourth strategic acquisition by Tessolve in the last 5 years, adding strength to its ability as a provider of a comprehensive spectrum of services under one roof. Post the acquisition, the current management team at T&VS will remain in place and augments Tessolve’s ability to service and expand into two new high potential markets of the UK, Japan, Korea and also other regions in India such as Chennai, Hyderabad and Noida regions.

To know more about Test and Verification Solutions (T&VS), visit the company's website – https://www.testandverification.com/






