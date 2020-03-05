GUC Monthly Sales Report - Feb 2020

Hsinchu, Taiwan, Mar 5, 2020 - GUC (TAIEX: 3443) today announced its net sales for Feb 2020 were NT$1,098 million, increased 26.0% month-overmonth and increased 43.2% year-over-year. Net sales for January through February 2020 totaled NT$1,969 million, increased 19.0% compared to the same period in 2019.

GUC Sales Report:

Net Sales 2020 2019 MoM (%) YoY (%) Feb 1,098,267 766,888 26.0% 43.2% Year to Date 1,969,633 1,655,678 N/A 19.0%

Note: Year 2020 figures have not been audited.

GUC Feb 2020 Sales Breakdown:

Product Items Net Sales % ASIC 805,988 73 NRE 289,675 26 Others 2,514 1 Total 1,098,267 100

About GUC

GLOBAL UNICHIP CORP. (GUC) is the Advanced ASIC LeaderTM whose customers target IC devices to leading edge computing, communications, and consumer applications. Based in Hsin-chu, Taiwan GUC has developed a global reputation with a presence in China, Europe, Japan, Korea, and North America. GUC is publicly traded on the Taiwan Stock Exchange under the symbol 3443. For more information, please visit GUC’s company website (http:// www.guc-asic.com) for details.





