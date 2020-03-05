MediaTek and Samsung Introduce World's First Wi-Fi 6 8K TV

MediaTek’s Wi-Fi 6 chipset combined with Samsung’s TV expertise delivers premium 8K streaming experience

HSINCHU, Taiwan – March 5, 2020 – MediaTek and Samsung today introduced the world’s first 8K QLED TV equipped with MediaTek’s custom Wi-Fi 6 chipset, the Samsung 8K QLED Y20 model (Q950, Q900).

The flagship TV is the only 8K TV worldwide supporting Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, and will offer consumers a more seamless entertainment experience with smoother streaming and gaming, as well as unconstrained internet access. MediaTek and Samsung are driving the TV industry forward with leading Wi-Fi 6 innovation for connectivity and premium 8K imaging and viewing experiences.

Wi-Fi 6 is the newest wireless standard with higher transmission throughput while saving on power, translating to smoother 8K streaming capabilities.

“Samsung is a long-standing strategic partner of MediaTek, and its consistent drive to innovate has allowed MediaTek to continue to bring industry-leading IC solutions, like our Wi-Fi 6 family to market,” said Jerry Yu, MediaTek Corporate Senior Vice President and General Manager of the Intelligent Devices Business Group. “Samsung is driving growth of the premium smart TV segment and collaborating with them on Wi-Fi 6 and 8K is just the start of a strong global demand for advanced connectivity and Wi-Fi 6 solutions.”

MediaTek is a longtime leading innovator in the semiconductor market for wireless home networking and broadband. It has the number one market share globally in smart TVs and routers. MediaTek’s Wi-Fi technology is used in hundreds of products around the world, including mobile devices, audio solutions, PCs, digital TVs, Blu-ray players, IPTV set-top boxes and web cams.

MediaTek continues to release new lines of Wi-Fi 6 products for key markets including retail routers, broadband, consumer electronics, gaming, mobile and IoT.

