TSMC February 2020 Revenue Report

Hsinchu, Taiwan, R.O.C. – Mar. 10, 2020 - TSMC (TWSE: 2330, NYSE: TSM) today announced its net revenues for February 2020: On a consolidated basis, revenues for February 2020 were approximately NT$93.39 billion, a decrease of 9.9 percent from January 2020 and an increase of 53.4 percent from February 2019. Revenues for January through February 2020 totaled NT$197.08 billion, an increase of 41.8 percent compared to the same period in 2019.

TSMC February Revenue Report (Consolidated):

(Unit: NT$ million)

Period Net Revenues February 2020 93,394 January 2020 103,683 M-o-M Increase (Decrease) % (9.9) February 2019 60,889 Y-o-Y Increase (Decrease) % 53.4 January to February 2020 197,078 January to February 2019 138,983 Y-o-Y Increase (Decrease) % 41.8





