TSMC February 2020 Revenue Report
Hsinchu, Taiwan, R.O.C. – Mar. 10, 2020 - TSMC (TWSE: 2330, NYSE: TSM) today announced its net revenues for February 2020: On a consolidated basis, revenues for February 2020 were approximately NT$93.39 billion, a decrease of 9.9 percent from January 2020 and an increase of 53.4 percent from February 2019. Revenues for January through February 2020 totaled NT$197.08 billion, an increase of 41.8 percent compared to the same period in 2019.
TSMC February Revenue Report (Consolidated):
(Unit: NT$ million)
|Period
|Net Revenues
|February 2020
|93,394
|January 2020
|103,683
|M-o-M Increase (Decrease) %
|(9.9)
|February 2019
|60,889
|Y-o-Y Increase (Decrease) %
|53.4
|January to February 2020
|197,078
|January to February 2019
|138,983
|Y-o-Y Increase (Decrease) %
|41.8
|
