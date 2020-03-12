QuickLogic's eFPGA Qualified on GLOBALFOUNDRIES 22FDX Platform for IoT and Edge AI Applications

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 11, 2020 -- QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK), a developer of ultra-low-power multicore voice-enabled system-on-chips (SoCs), embedded FPGA (eFPGA), intellectual property (IP), Internet of Things (IoT), and endpoint artificial intelligence (AI) solutions, today announced that its ArcticPro™ 2 eFPGA IP has been qualified on GLOBALFOUNDRIES® (GF®) 22FDX® platform.

With this qualification, companies designing SoCs on GF's 22FDX platform can easily integrate QuickLogic's ArcticPro 2 eFPGA knowing it has been through GF's comprehensive IP qualification process.

Integrating eFPGA technology enables SoC developers to add post-manufacturing design flexibility to address emerging standards and specifications, add new product features, tailor SoC to specific submarkets or adjacent markets, or meet competitive challenges. The inherently ultra-low power consumption of the technology makes it suitable for a wide range of applications, including power-sensitive, portable, handheld, or wearable devices and other IoT endpoints.

"Being fully qualified on GLOBALFOUNDRIES 22FDX platform shows that our eFPGA implementation is very low risk for SoC implementation," said Brian Faith, QuickLogic's president and CEO. "Both QuickLogic and GLOBALFOUNDRIES have completed the necessary verification needed so that customers can seamlessly integrate into their SoCs."

"With its high performance and low power capabilities, our 22FDX platform empowers our clients to create winning products for the markets they serve," said Ed Kaste, vice president of Industrial and Multi-market Business at GLOBALFOUNDRIES. "The qualification of QuickLogic's eFPGA IP further differentiates our 22FDX platform to enable our mutual clients to create specialized application solutions for edge AI and IoT applications."

ArcticPro 2 eFPGA IP on GF's 22FDX platform is available now. Accompanying the IP is a range of tools and development systems that can be used for everything from benchmarking power, performance and area of the IP, all the way to doing system-level development in conjunction with a RISC-V-based SoC.

These include:

ETH Arnold RISC-V-based SoC and development board

QuickLogic's 22FDX test chip and validation board

QuickLogic's proprietary Aurora Software Tool Suite

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK) is a fabless semiconductor company that develops low power, multi-core semiconductor platforms and Intellectual Property (IP) for Artificial Intelligence (AI), voice and sensor processing. The solutions include embedded FPGA IP (eFPGA) for hardware acceleration and pre-processing, and heterogeneous multi-core SoCs that integrate eFPGA with other processors and peripherals. The Analytics Toolkit from our recently acquired wholly-owned subsidiary, SensiML Corporation, completes the end-to-end solution with accurate sensor algorithms using AI technology. The full range of platforms, software tools and eFPGA IP enables the practical and efficient adoption of AI, voice and sensor processing across mobile, wearable, hearable, consumer, industrial, edge and endpoint IoT. For more information, visit www.quicklogic.com and https://www.quicklogic.com/blog/.

About GLOBALFOUNDRIES

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (GF) is the world's leading specialty foundry. We deliver differentiated feature-rich solutions that enable our clients to develop innovative products for high-growth market segments. GF provides a broad range of platforms and features with a unique mix of design, development and fabrication services. With an at-scale manufacturing footprint spanning the U.S., Europe and Asia, GF has the flexibility and agility to meet the dynamic needs of clients across the globe. GF is owned by Mubadala Investment Company. For more information, visit www.globalfoundries.com.





