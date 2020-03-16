Covid-19 and The Success Story of Taiwan
By Maurizio Di Paolo Emilio , EETimes
March 13, 2020
Taiwan is a region only a few kilometers off the coast of mainland China and was expected to have the second-highest number of coronavirus cases in 2019 (Covid-19) due to its proximity and the number of flights between China. And yet, we forgot about Italy. If someone who has never seen a global map were to be given the data from Taiwan and from Italy, and then was asked to guess which one was closest to the outbreak’s epicenter in China, that person might conclude that Italy would be where Taiwan actually is, and vice versa.
Taiwan is one of the very few places (along with Singapore and Hong Kong) to avoid strong repercussions for its citizens, despite the fact that many still work and reside in China. Taiwan owes its success largely to the emergency implementation of data analysis and new technologies
