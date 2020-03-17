SMIC Graduating from 14nm to Something Sort of Akin to 7nm

By Steve Gu, EE Times China

March 16, 2020

Published reports that SMIC is preparing a 7-nanometer production process are incorrect. The error is understandable, however, as it is based on favorable comparisons SMIC has been making between its newest process technology (called N+1) and rivals’ 7nm processes.

With Donald Trump’s trade war nowhere near a resolution, Chinese semiconductor designers are shut out of the world’s most advanced manufacturing facilities. That puts pressure on Chinese foundries — particularly SMIC, the largest fabrication facility in China — to catch up. SMIC’s most advanced line in production has a 14 nm process. Had the company jumped from 14nm to 7nm, that would have been an extraordinary leap.

