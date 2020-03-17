SMIC Graduating from 14nm to Something Sort of Akin to 7nm
By Steve Gu, EE Times China
March 16, 2020
Published reports that SMIC is preparing a 7-nanometer production process are incorrect. The error is understandable, however, as it is based on favorable comparisons SMIC has been making between its newest process technology (called N+1) and rivals’ 7nm processes.
With Donald Trump’s trade war nowhere near a resolution, Chinese semiconductor designers are shut out of the world’s most advanced manufacturing facilities. That puts pressure on Chinese foundries — particularly SMIC, the largest fabrication facility in China — to catch up. SMIC’s most advanced line in production has a 14 nm process. Had the company jumped from 14nm to 7nm, that would have been an extraordinary leap.
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page
|
Search Silicon IP
SMIC Hot IP
Related News
- SMIC to start 14nm risk production in H1 2019
- SJSemi and Qualcomm Jointly Announce Mass Production of 14nm Wafer Bumping Technology
- Revenue per Wafer Rising As Demand Grows for sub-7nm IC Processes
- SMIC Reports 2019 Fourth Quarter Result
- UMC Announces 14nm certification on Mentor's Calibre Eco Fill Flow
Breaking News
- Cadence Digital Full Flow Optimized to Deliver Improved Quality of Results with Up to 3X Faster Throughput
- SiFive Launches Advanced Trace and Debug Portfolio, SiFive Insight
- Socionext Prototypes Low-Power AI Chip with Quantized Deep Neural Network Engine
- Bragi and CEVA Collaborate to Redefine Hearable Devices
- Faraday Delivers System-Level ESD Protection Service to Reduce ASIC Time-to-Market
Most Popular
- Covid-19 and The Success Story of Taiwan
- eMemory Launches Reprogrammable NVM Solution on TSMC Platform
- Silicon Labs to Expand Leading IoT Wireless Platform with Acquisition of Redpine Signals' Connectivity Business
- Synopsys Unveils RTL Architect To Accelerate Design Closure
- "Black Swan" Event Triggers Revision to 2020 IC Market Forecast