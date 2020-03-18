Blu Wireless announces the availability of its 60GHz mmWave evaluation kit
March 18, 2020 -- Innovative Bristol-based technology company, Blu Wireless, have proudly announced the availability of its multi-gigabit high-speed wireless evaluation kit.
Blu Wireless has brought together its extensive knowledge and expertise from the silicon right up to the systems level – in the form of an easy to set up 60GHz mmWave communications link – using field proven technology. This will help customers and partners evaluate new and emerging applications and verticals where speed, latency, and power are critical.
This ‘out of the box’ evaluation kit comes complete with:
- A pair of high-speed multi-gigabit single radio mmWave wireless nodes
- Power supplies and cables
- Software and manuals
- A full day of technical training and ongoing support
With Blu Wireless’s insight, and practical deployment know-how, customers can focus 100% on their business requirements, and accelerating their time to market for new services.
Robert Hughes, Snr VP Sales and Marketing commented: “The versatility of our high-speed multi-gigabit wireless nodes enables you to easily configure and model a range of network topologies and functions particular to a customer’s application or deployment. Supporting 6-channels with a throughput of up to 3.5Gbps, and a complete telemetry stack, the kit delivers immediate visualisation and analysis of the link performance across all nodes and provides our customers with a range of available tools.”
Further information on the evaluation kit can be found here: https://info.bluwireless.com/evaluation-kit
