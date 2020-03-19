Inomize Selects Synopsys' Silicon-Proven 56G Ethernet PHY IP for High-Performance Computing and Communications SoC Design

DesignWare 56G PHY Delivers Leading Power and Performance with High Reliability

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., March 19, 2020-- Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) today announced that Inomize selected its silicon-proven DesignWare® 56G Ethernet PHY IP to accelerate development of Inomize's high-performance computing, software-defined radio (SDR), and power-efficient communications System-on-Chip (SoC). After evaluating other solutions in the market, Inomize chose Synopsys' DesignWare 56G Ethernet PHY IP due to its unique transmitter and receiver architecture for the best power, area and performance tradeoffs. In addition, Synopsys' 56G Ethernet PHY delivered high reliability across a wide range of temperature, process, and voltage variations, which was key to helping Inomize ensure robust operation in harsh conditions. Inomize leveraged Synopsys' 56G Ethernet PHY's comprehensive routing feasibility analysis, packages substrate guidelines, signal and power integrity models, and crosstalk analysis for fast integration of the IP into their SoC. The DesignWare 56G Ethernet PHY IP is part of Synopsys' comprehensive solution for high-performance cloud computing and networking SoCs including DesignWare 112G Ethernet, Die-to-Die, PCI Express 5.0, HBM2/2E, and DDR5/4 IP.

"As a leading ASIC design firm, Inomize is committed to delivering high-quality solutions that address our customer's most complex design requirements across a range of applications," said Udi Shaked, CEO at Inomize. "For our latest advanced SDR communications SoC, we required a high-performance 56G Ethernet PHY that met our stringent power, area, performance and reliability needs. After an extensive evaluation process, we chose Synopsys. As a trusted IP provider, Synopsys met all of our technical requirements and gave us confidence we would be successful with our design."

"Synopsys makes significant investments in providing our customers with a broad portfolio of highly differentiated IP that leads in power, performance and area to address critical application requirements," said John Koeter, senior vice president of marketing and strategy for IP at Synopsys. "Our silicon-proven DesignWare 56G Ethernet PHY IP combined with our unmatched quality, support, and engineering expertise enables customers like Inomize to lower their integration risk and speed time to market."

Availability

The DesignWare 56G Ethernet PHY is available now in 16-/12-nm and 7-nm FinFET processes.

About DesignWare IP

About Synopsys

