Faraday's 28Gbps SerDes IP Now Available on UMC's 28HPC Process

Hsinchu, Taiwan, March 23, 2020 -- Faraday Technology Corporation (TWSE: 3035), a leading ASIC design service and IP provider, and United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303) ("UMC"), a leading global semiconductor foundry, today announced that Faraday’s 28Gbps programmable SerDes PHY is now available on UMC’s 28HPC process technology. UMC’s 28HPC process stands out as an easy-to-adopt platform to realize high-speed interface designs; thus this 28nm 28G SerDes can significantly shorten chip design cycle times to more readily enable the infrastructure for 100G Ethernet, PCIe 4.0, 5G, and most xPON applications.

This CEI-25G-LR compliant SerDes solution comes with a programmable architecture that supports data rates of up to 25Gbps across long-reach channels. Additionally, it supports multiple protocol standards, including 25G/100G Ethernet, PCIe Gen1-4, and JESD204B/C. The IP is also the only 28G SerDes solution to support xPON applications in the industry.

Andrew Chao, associate vice president of R&D at Faraday, said, “28G SerDes PHY is the essential building block for modern industrial and networking systems. By leveraging UMC’s 28HPC technology, customers can receive superior system performance and cost-effective benefits, as well as comprehensive technical supports from both UMC and Faraday. We look forward to facilitating more development of wired and wireless communication systems for customers in the near future.”

T.H. Lin, director of IP Development and Design Support division at UMC said, “The success of Faraday's 28G SerDes PHY development enables customers designing into our competitive 28nm process to expand their opportunities in high-growth data communication applications. With UMC’s proven 28HPC process, substantial 28nm manufacturing capacity and rich design support resources, we have created a streamlined and robust path to volume production for chip designers adopting Faraday’s SerDes IP.”

For more information on Faraday's 28G SerDes PHY, please visit Faraday's website.

About UMC

UMC (NYSE: UMC, TWSE: 2303) is a leading global semiconductor foundry. The company provides high quality IC production with a focus on both logic and specialty technologies to serve every major sector of the electronics industry. UMC’s comprehensive technology and manufacturing solutions include logic/RF, embedded high voltage, embedded flash, RFSOI/BCD on 8" & 12" wafers and IATF-16949 automotive manufacturing certification for all wafer fabs. UMC operates 12 fabs that are located throughout Asia with a maximum capacity of more than 750,000 8-inch equivalent wafers per month. The company employs approximately 19,000 people worldwide, with offices in Taiwan, China, United States, Europe, Japan, Korea and Singapore. For more information, please visit: www.umc.com.

About Faraday Technology Corporation

Faraday Technology Corporation (TWSE: 3035) is a leading ASIC design service and IP provider, certificated to ISO 9001 and ISO 26262. The broad silicon IP portfolio includes I/O, Cell Library, Memory Compiler, ARM-compliant CPUs, LPDDR4/4X, DDR4/3, MIPI D-PHY, V-by-One, USB 3.1/2.0, 10/100 Ethernet, Giga Ethernet, SATA3/2, PCIe Gen4/3, and 28G programmable SerDes, etc. Headquartered in Taiwan, Faraday has service and support offices around the world, including the U.S., Japan, and China. For more information, visit www.faraday-tech.com.





