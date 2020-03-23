Synopsys Delivers Industry's First Ethernet 800G Verification IP for Next-Generation Networking and Communications Systems
New Native System Verilog Ethernet VIP Complements Synopsys' 112G High-Speed SerDes PHY IP to Enable High-Performance Cloud Computing Solutions
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. -- March 23, 2020 -- Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) today announced the availability of the industry's first verification IP (VIP) and Universal Verification Methodology (UVM) source code test suite for Ethernet 800G.
As the requirements for increased bandwidth to support video-on-demand, social networking and cloud services continues to rise, Synopsys VC VIP for Ethernet 800G, based on the Ethernet Technology Consortium (ETC) specification, enables system-on-chip (SoC) teams to design next-generation networking chips for data centers with ease of use and fast integration, resulting in accelerated verification closure and time-to-market. The VC VIP is used to verify Synopsys' DesignWare® 56G Ethernet, 112G Ethernet, and 112G USR/XSR PHYs for FinFET processes, which designers can easily integrate into 800G SoCs to meet their long reach and short reach interface requirements.
The ETC standard provides specifications for an 800G implementation based on 8 lane x 100 Gb/s technology, enabling adopters to deploy advanced high bandwidth interoperable Ethernet technologies.
"Our 800 Gigabit Ethernet Core will help our customers create flexible system solutions for 800 Gigabit Ethernet applications," said Francois Balay, president of MorethanIP. "Being first in the industry, Synopsys VIP, source code test suite, and DesignWare IP for Ethernet 800G strengthens the ecosystem and facilitates early adoption of the technology and fast development of high-speed networking applications."
Synopsys VC VIP for Ethernet uses a native System Verilog UVM architecture, protocol-aware debug and source code test suites. Synopsys VC VIP can switch speed configurations dynamically at run time and includes an extensive and customizable set of frame generation and error injection capabilities. In addition, source code UNH-IOL test suites are available for key Ethernet features and clauses, allowing teams to quickly jumpstart their own custom testing and accelerate verification closure.
"As a leader in verification IP, Synopsys continues to stay in the forefront to deliver another industry-first VIP solution for Ethernet 800G," said Vikas Gautam, vice president of engineering of VIP R&D for the Synopsys Verification Group. "To achieve these industry firsts, Synopsys continues to innovate and provide support for the latest specifications, enabling leading IP design and SoC companies to quickly verify their products and accelerate time to market."
Availability
Synopsys VC VIP and source code test suite for Ethernet 800G are both available today as early access standalone products. The DesignWare 56G and 112G Ethernet PHYs are available now. The silicon design kit for the DesignWare USR/XSR PHY IP in 7nm FinFET process is available now.
About Synopsys
Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) is the Silicon to Software™ partner for innovative companies developing the electronic products and software applications we rely on every day. As the world's 15th largest software company, Synopsys has a long history of being a global leader in electronic design automation (EDA) and semiconductor IP and is also growing its leadership in software security and quality solutions. Whether you're a system-on-chip (SoC) designer creating advanced semiconductors, or a software developer writing applications that require the highest security and quality, Synopsys has the solutions needed to deliver innovative, high-quality, secure products. Learn more at www.synopsys.com.
|
Search Silicon IP
Search Verification IP
Synopsys, Inc. Hot Verification IP
Related News
- Rambus Announces Tapeout and Availability of 112G Long Reach SerDes PHY on Leading-edge 7nm Node for High-Performance Communications and Data Centers
- Inomize Selects Synopsys' Silicon-Proven 56G Ethernet PHY IP for High-Performance Computing and Communications SoC Design
- Synopsys Accelerates Cloud Computing SoC Designs with New Die-to-Die PHY IP in Advanced 7nm FinFET Process
- INSIDE Secure and EZchip Partner to Provide Best of Breed Internet Data Security for Cloud Computing, Digital Video, and Advanced Networking Applications
- Synopsys Extends Portfolio of Cloud Computing IP with 112G Ethernet PHY for Hyperscale Data Center SoCs
Breaking News
- BrainChip and Socionext Provide a New Low-Power Artificial Intelligence Platform for AI Edge Applications
- India Doesn't Need Its Own Fab
- Synopsys Delivers Industry's First Ethernet 800G Verification IP for Next-Generation Networking and Communications Systems
- Foundry Revenue Estimated to Grow by 30% YoY in 1Q20, while COVID-19 Pandemic May Hinder Future Market Demand, Says TrendForce
- Global Top 10 IC Designers' 2019 Revenues Drop by 4.1% YoY, as Industry Growth to Face Challenges from COVID-19 Pandemic in 2020, Says TrendForce
Most Popular
- India Doesn't Need Its Own Fab
- Global Top 10 IC Designers' 2019 Revenues Drop by 4.1% YoY, as Industry Growth to Face Challenges from COVID-19 Pandemic in 2020, Says TrendForce
- Foundry Revenue Estimated to Grow by 30% YoY in 1Q20, while COVID-19 Pandemic May Hinder Future Market Demand, Says TrendForce
- Intel Scales Neuromorphic Computer to 100 Million Neurons
- Synopsys Delivers Industry's First Ethernet 800G Verification IP for Next-Generation Networking and Communications Systems
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page