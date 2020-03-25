Stop, Cut or Maintain European Chip Production Amid Covid-19

Anne-Françoise Pelé , EETimes (March 24, 2020)

As the coronavirus outbreak has worsened in Europe, semiconductor manufacturers have had to examine the health issues and risk factors for their workers.

Most of Europe is under lockdown, paralyzing the economy and daily life of hundreds of millions of people. PSA Group, Renault, Fiat Chrysler, Volkswagen, Ferrari, among other car manufacturers, have suspended production at their manufacturing sites across Europe. French tire maker Michelin has shut down its factories in Italy, Spain and France. Airbus has paused its production and assembly at facilities in France and Spain, in accordance with countries’ strict lockdowns. The list of companies with manufacturing operations is getting longer every day, and semiconductor companies are not spared.

