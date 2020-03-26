Rambus Licenses DPA Countermeasures to Utimaco
Cutting-edge hardware-based security technologies protect against side-channel attacks
SUNNYVALE, Calif. – March 25, 2020 – Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBS) a premier silicon IP and chip provider making data faster and safer, today announced that it has signed a patent license agreement with Utimaco, a leading supplier of Hardware Security Modules (HSMs). The agreement includes the use of Rambus patents such as Differential Power Analysis (DPA) Countermeasures, which protect devices and integrated circuits against DPA and other related side-channel attacks. Specific terms of the agreement are confidential.
Developed by Rambus, DPA countermeasures incorporate extensive software, hardware and protocol techniques that protect devices from side-channel attacks, which are implemented in tamper-resistant products used in various applications. For more information on Rambus DPA Countermeasures and other security offerings, please visit https://www.rambus.com/security/.
