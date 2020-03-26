Vidatronic and Everest Sales and Solutions Join Forces to Expand Sales Coverage Through Mexico and Central America

AUSTIN, TX – 26 MARCH 2020 -- Vidatronic, Inc., a leading provider of analog Intellectual Property (IP) licenses including power management unit (PMU), CMOS radio frequency (RF), and LED driver solutions for system on a chip (SoC) integration, partners with Everest Sales and Solutions (EverestSS) for representation across Mexico and Central America. EverestSS, based in Southern California, currently offers a variety of components and IP solutions through their partners that cover a range of applications including enterprise, automotive, and lighting. EverestSS has agreed to promote Vidatronic’s analog IP alongside their current partner solutions and design services to their customers. Vidatronic’s IP portfolio consists of low dropout (LDO) voltage regulators, DC-DC converters, high-accuracy/low-power voltage references, data converters, CMOS RF power amplifiers, LED drivers, and associated support circuitry.

"We are pleased that EverestSS has agreed to represent us,” said Stephen Nolan, Vice President of Sales and Business Development at Vidatronic. “As Vidatronic continues our global expansion, we believe it’s critical to have good representation internationally in order to help us reach more customers and continue to provide those customers with differentiated analog IP for integration into their SoCs. EverestSS is well-positioned to share the value of our analog experience in advanced process technologies as small as 5 nanometers with their customers.”

“Vidatronic has a growing portfolio of silicon-proven analog and mixed-signal IP that complements the solutions we already provide in several applications including consumer, IoT, and enterprise. We are enthusiastic to work with Vidatronic to expand their revenue and presence as an IP provider to our customers in both Mexico and Central America,” said Gary Sandoval of EverestSS.

About Vidatronic, Inc.

Vidatronic specializes in enhancing the efficiency and performance of the world’s electronic devices by licensing analog intellectual property (IP) cores for integration into systems on a chip (SoCs), including integrated power management unit (PMU), CMOS radio-frequency (RF), and LED driver solutions. Vidatronic’s capabilities help customers achieve product feature and performance advantages, while their service gets them to market faster and their experience reduces overall risk. The company has patented, industry-leading technologies and features that allow their customers to reduce required board area and cost, while maintaining the desired low-noise and low quiescent current performance in a variety of applications from consumer electronics, including mobile, wireless, IoT and NB-IoT, to enterprise and servers. Vidatronic’s IP portfolio includes low dropout (LDO) voltage regulators, DC-DC converters, high-accuracy/low-power voltage references, CMOS RF power amplifiers, LED drivers, and associated circuitry in a variety of advanced-process nodes, down to 5 nm.

For more information visit www.vidatronic.com.





