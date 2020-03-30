Dolphin Design attacks the Taiwanese and Japanese markets with an exclusive sales representative

Grenoble, March 30th, 2020 -- To fuel its growth and to support its growing number of users looking for ultra-low power semiconductor IPs and design platforms, Dolphin Design has appointed a sales representative to take care of its interests in Taiwan and Japan.

Shui Shou Wang is Taiwanese and has 22 years of international experience in the semiconductor domain. He started his career in Japan, then several years later he worked for many big EDA groups all over the world, and finally specialized in developing IP provider markets.

Through these varied positions, he has built a strong expertise and a wide picture of the whole value chain: engineering for EDA, IC design, production and test, project management, top management, marketing and sales.

His last position led him to cooperate with major IP and EDA vendors to provide a global offering to help fabless companies for IC design and manufacture.

This mix of knowledge and expertise is fully aligned with the growth strategy of Dolphin Design, evolving from a leading provider of low-power semiconductor IPs to a provider of consistent energy efficient design platforms.

“We are confident that Wang’s expertise and knowledge of Taiwanese and Japanese semiconductor markets will provide higher quality support. He will specifically help us support fabless makers who are looking for design solutions which can improve, in a cost-effective and safe manner, the Energy Efficiency of their next SoCs.” said Frederic Renoux EVP of sales at Dolphin Design.

“What really excites me, is to help businesses become market leaders. After an in-depth study of Dolphin Design’s offering, I am convinced that they can become the #1 semiconductor IP provider, because their differentiated offering matches the needs of the next generation devices. I really want to use my knowledge of Japanese and Taiwanese markets to make them reach this target.” said Shui Shou Wang.

For more information: shuishou.wang@dolphin.fr

About Dolphin Design

Headquartered in France, Dolphin Design, previously known as Dolphin Integration, is a semiconductor company employing 160 people, including 140 highly qualified engineers.

Their IP clusters, available for various technological processes and optimized for the best Energy Efficiency, feed their tailored, scalable and modular Power Management and MCU subsystem platforms to deliver fast and secure ASICs, either designed by, or for, their clients.

Alongside their clients, now exceeding 500 companies, they focus on human, inventive and long-term collaborations to bring products and devices, powered by innovative and accessible integrated circuits that minimize environmental impact, to the hands of billions of people every day. In consumer markets including IoT, AI and 5G, and in high reliability markets, they unleash SoC designer creativity to deliver differentiation.

Tell them your biggest dream. Dare the impossible. They tech it on.





