RivieraWaves Bluetooth 4.2 low energy Baseband Controller, software and profiles
Silex Insight launches Chinese OSCCA high performance (400 Gbps) SM4 Crypto Core
April 2, 2020 -- Silex Insight, a leading provider for flexible security IP cores, announces the launch of the SM4-XTS Multi-Booster (BA425), a high performance, small size symmetric cryptographic core, compliant to Chinese National Standard GBT.32907-2016. This OSCCA security IP is available as of today.
SM4 is the first commercial cryptographic algorithm officially announced in China. Though SM4 was originally designed for data security and protection in WLAN, it demonstrates high application value in many other data transmission and protection scenarios.
|
SM4-XTS Multi-Booster
|Related
The SM4-XTS Multi-Booster crypto engine includes a generic & scalable implementation of the SM4 algorithm making the solution suitable for a wide range high-end applications, such as encrypted disk/data storage and external memory encryption.
This crypto engine answers the needs in the fast-growing Chinese market as it targets high-performance applications, where a high throughput is required. Measurements are showing that this specific security IP easily reaches >400 Gbps on ASIC and 100Gbps on FPGA” said Sébastien Rabou, Security Division Director of Silex Insight. “Thanks to its scalability, it can be tailored to reach the best trade-off between performances, area and technology."
The SM4-XTS Multi-Booster crypto engine implements encryption/decryption and can be provided with masking with excellent protection against SPA & DPA and cipher stealing.
With the release of this security IP, Silex Insight extends its broad range of Cryptographic IP cores which also includes the AES-XTS Multi-Booster (BA416) and the multipurpose SM4 crypto engine (BA419) . They will continue to develop other security IP’s dedicated to the Chinese market as well as other markets.
About Silex Insight
Silex Insight is a recognized market-leading independent supplier of security IP solutions for embedded systems. The security platforms and solutions from Silex Insight include flexible and high-performance crypto-engines which are easy to integrate and an eSecure IP module which provides a complete security solution for all platforms. Development and manufacturing take place at the headquarters near Brussels, Belgium. Local sales and support are handled by worldwide branch offices. For more information, visit www.silexinsight.com.
|
Search Silicon IP
Silex Insight Hot IP
Related News
- REALSEC includes Silex Insight high performance crypto IP for all their HSM solutions
- Silex Insight launches True 4K Multiview using AV over IP
- Silex Insight Fast-track FIPS 140-2 Certification with NIST-Validated Crypto Coprocessor
- Silex Insight and Medium Inc. accelerate towards 1 million ECDSA signature verifications per second on a blockchain
- Silex Insight releases ARIA crypto engine for the Korean market
Breaking News
- Silex Insight launches Chinese OSCCA high performance (400 Gbps) SM4 Crypto Core
- Intel shines amidst the carnage of the 2019 semiconductor market
- MagnaChip Semiconductor Announces Definitive Agreement To Sell Foundry Business and Fab 4
- Hardent Joins Forces with Maojet & Fujisoft To Expand Presence in Asia
- SEGGER announces comprehensive support for SiFive Insight debug/trace platform
Most Popular
- Intel shines amidst the carnage of the 2019 semiconductor market
- Synopsys Expands DesignWare MIPI IP Portfolio with Silicon-Proven, Integrated C-PHY/D-PHY IP Solution in FinFET Processes
- TrendForce Presents Latest Analysis (Updated March 2020) of COVID-19 Pandemic's Impact on Global High-Tech Industries
- Synopsys above ARM in IP licensing revenue in 2019
- Global Top Ten IC Foundries Ranked for 1Q19, with TSMC Expected to Reach 48.1% Market Share, Says TrendForce
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page