Silex Insight launches Chinese OSCCA high performance (400 Gbps) SM4 Crypto Core

April 2, 2020 -- Silex Insight, a leading provider for flexible security IP cores, announces the launch of the SM4-XTS Multi-Booster (BA425), a high performance, small size symmetric cryptographic core, compliant to Chinese National Standard GBT.32907-2016. This OSCCA security IP is available as of today.

SM4 is the first commercial cryptographic algorithm officially announced in China. Though SM4 was originally designed for data security and protection in WLAN, it demonstrates high application value in many other data transmission and protection scenarios.

The SM4-XTS Multi-Booster crypto engine includes a generic & scalable implementation of the SM4 algorithm making the solution suitable for a wide range high-end applications, such as encrypted disk/data storage and external memory encryption.

This crypto engine answers the needs in the fast-growing Chinese market as it targets high-performance applications, where a high throughput is required. Measurements are showing that this specific security IP easily reaches >400 Gbps on ASIC and 100Gbps on FPGA” said Sébastien Rabou, Security Division Director of Silex Insight. “Thanks to its scalability, it can be tailored to reach the best trade-off between performances, area and technology."

The SM4-XTS Multi-Booster crypto engine implements encryption/decryption and can be provided with masking with excellent protection against SPA & DPA and cipher stealing.

With the release of this security IP, Silex Insight extends its broad range of Cryptographic IP cores which also includes the AES-XTS Multi-Booster (BA416) and the multipurpose SM4 crypto engine (BA419) . They will continue to develop other security IP’s dedicated to the Chinese market as well as other markets.

About Silex Insight

