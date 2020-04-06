Global Semiconductor Sales in February Down 2.4 Percent Month-to-Month

Demand in China slips significantly compared to January, reflecting early impacts of COVID-19 crisis

WASHINGTON—April 3, 2020—The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) today announced worldwide sales of semiconductors were $34.5 billion for the month of February 2020, a decrease of 2.4 percent from the January 2020 total of $35.4 billion, but a jump of 5.0 percent compared to the February 2019 total of $32.9 billion. All monthly sales numbers are compiled by the World Semiconductor Trade Statistics (WSTS) organization and represent a three-month moving average. SIA represents semiconductor manufacturers, designers, and researchers, with members accounting for approximately 95 percent of U.S. semiconductor company sales and a large and growing share of global sales from non-U.S. firms.

“Global semiconductor sales in February were solid overall, outpacing sales from last February, but month-to-month demand in the China market slipped significantly and the full impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global market has yet to be captured in available sales numbers,” said John Neuffer, SIA president and CEO. “Semiconductors underpin our economy, infrastructure, and national security, and they are at the heart of many advanced technologies being used to find treatments, care for patients, and help people work and study from home.”

Regionally, month-to-month sales increased in Japan (6.9 percent) and Europe (2.4 percent), but decreased in Asia Pacific/All Other (-1.2 percent), the Americas (-1.4 percent), and China (-7.5 percent). Sales increased year-to-year in the Americas (14.2 percent), Japan (7.0 percent), and China (5.5 percent), but were down in Asia Pacific/All Other (-0.1 percent) and Europe (-1.8 percent).

