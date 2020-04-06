Faraday Adopts Synopsys' Platform Architect and Hybrid Prototyping Solutions to Expand Design Services
Synopsys' Prototyping Solutions Enable Faraday Customers to Accelerate Time-to-Market with Concurrent Hardware and Software Development
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., April 6, 2020 -- Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS), today announced that Faraday Technology Corporation has expanded their SoC design services to use Synopsys prototyping solutions, including Platform Architect™ for SoC architecture design and optimization, and HAPS® FPGA-based prototyping for hardware and software co-design to accelerate time-to-market.
Building on the success of Faraday's SoReal!™ Virtual Platform, based on Synopsys' Virtualizer™ virtual prototyping solution, Faraday has grown their portfolio of prototyping solutions to include architecture analysis and hybrid prototyping, enabling their customers to accelerate SoC design, software development, and system validation.
"To accelerate complex SoC development, we require solutions that support early assessment and performance evaluation in the most efficient way," said K.C. Wu, vice president of R&D at Faraday. "The expansion of our collaboration with Synopsys enables our customers to leverage a comprehensive solution to explore and optimize their SoC architecture using Platform Architect as well to quickly validate new IP and system using hybrid prototyping."
"Accelerating time to market, leveraging a collaborative approach to design and ultimately optimizing hardware and software are key requirements for new ASIC designs," said Tom De Schutter, vice president of engineering at Synopsys. "With the expansion of their design services using Platform Architect and HAPS hybrid prototyping, Faraday is demonstrating leadership to bring new and innovative solutions to their SoReal! Virtual Platform, enabling customers to accelerate their time-to-market."
About Synopsys
Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) is the Silicon to Software™ partner for innovative companies developing the electronic products and software applications we rely on every day. As the world's 15th largest software company, Synopsys has a long history of being a global leader in electronic design automation (EDA) and semiconductor IP and is also growing its leadership in software security and quality solutions. Whether you're a system-on-chip (SoC) designer creating advanced semiconductors, or a software developer writing applications that require the highest security and quality, Synopsys has the solutions needed to deliver innovative, high-quality, secure products. Learn more at www.synopsys.com.
