Imagination Tech's Fate Hangs as Chinese Investors Assert Rights
By Nitin Dahad, EETimes
April 7, 2020
Speculation is rife about the future of Imagination Technologies, after weekend reports suggesting that the graphics and communications processor intellectual property (IP) company, headquartered in the U.K. but owned by Chinese investors, was on the brink of being moved to China.
A Sky News report said that Imagination would hold an emergency board meeting this week to discuss appointing four directors representing China Reform Holdings.
China Reform is the limited partner of Canyon Bridge, which came to Imagination Technologies’ rescue in November 2017 by acquiring it for £550 million (around $700 million). The UK’s Companies House web site indicates the current board has four directors, representing Imagination and Canyon Bridge: Ron Black, Ray Bingham, Peter Kuo and John Kao.
