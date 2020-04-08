Welcome to the Third Era of 32/64-bit Embedded CPUs
By Woz Ahmed, Imagination Technologies
EETimes (April 7, 2020)
The first two eras of 32/64-bit embedded processors were defined by proprietary architectures. The third won’t be.
During the First Era of 32/64-bit embedded CPUs, which spanned the 1980s and 1990s, semiconductor companies developed and maintained their own proprietary CPU architectures. And there were many of them. The cost of maintaining these architectures became increasingly burdensome, and third-party operating software vendors were — for reasons of their own, involving costs, complexity and ROI — unwilling to support multiple unique CPU architectures. The cost crunch and lack of third-party software support encouraged companies to abandon their proprietary architectures and license processor intellectual property (IP).
This led to the Second Era, during the late 1990s and 2000s, of licensing proprietary processor architectures. Companies such as Arm, ARC, Andes, MIPS, Tensilica, and others offered licenses to their proprietary processor cores. Arm offered an architecture license, which gave customers the right to develop their own implementation using the vendor’s “blueprints.”
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page
|
Search Silicon IP
Imagination Technologies Group plc Hot IP
Related News
- Imagination accelerates Debian development for 64-bit MIPS CPUs
- 64-bit MIPS Warrior core will change the game for CPUs from mobile devices to datacenter servers
- Imagination's PowerVR Rogue GPUs are shipping in mass volume with 32- and 64-bit platforms for mobile and beyond
- 64-bit MIPS architecture provides low-power, high-throughput processing for Cavium's new OCTEON III processors
- Imagination and Mentor extend partnership for open source, embedded tools support across all MIPS CPUs
Breaking News
- BrainChip Announces Wafer Fabrication of the Akida System-on-Chip
- Welcome to the Third Era of 32/64-bit Embedded CPUs
- Flex Logix Announces nnMAX IP Delivers Higher-Throughput/$ and Higher Throughput/Watt for Key DSP Functions
- Synopsys Introduces New 64-bit ARC Processor IP Delivering Up to 3x Performance Increase for High-End Embedded Applications
- Imagination Tech's Fate Hangs as Chinese Investors Assert Rights
Most Popular
- Strategic Investment of NXP in Kalray
- Global Semiconductor Sales in February Down 2.4 Percent Month-to-Month
- Intel shines amidst the carnage of the 2019 semiconductor market
- eInfochips to Exhibit and Present at Design & Reuse IP-SoC Silicon Valley 2020
- Perceive Corporation Launches to Deliver Data Center-Class Accuracy and Performance at Ultra-Low Power for Consumer Devices