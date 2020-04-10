UMC Reports Sales for March 2020

Taipei, Taiwan, April 10, 2020 -- United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303) (“UMC”), today reported unaudited net sales for the month of March 2020.

Revenues for March 2020

Period 2020 2019 Y/Y Change Y/Y (%) March 14,570,408 10,325,739 +4,244,669 +41.11% Jan.-Mar. 42,267,847 32,582,959 +9,684,888 +29.72%

(*) All figures in thousands of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$), except for percentages

(**) All figures are consolidated



