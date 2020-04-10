UMC Reports Sales for March 2020
Taipei, Taiwan, April 10, 2020 -- United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303) (“UMC”), today reported unaudited net sales for the month of March 2020.
Revenues for March 2020
|
Period
|
2020
|
2019
|
Y/Y Change
|
Y/Y (%)
|
March
|
14,570,408
|
10,325,739
|
+4,244,669
|
+41.11%
|
Jan.-Mar.
|
42,267,847
|
32,582,959
|
+9,684,888
|
+29.72%
(*) All figures in thousands of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$), except for percentages
(**) All figures are consolidated
Additional information about UMC is available on the web at http://www.umc.com.
|
