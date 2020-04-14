Softbank Vision Fund loses $16.7bn of its value

By David Manners, Electronics Weekly (April 14, 2020)

The value of Softbank’s Vision Fund has fallen by $16.7 billion.

The fund invested $98 billion in 88 businesses including WeWork which went from a $40 billion valuation to $8 billion.

The Vision Fund is backed by Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates among others. Softbank has a one third stake in the fund.

Click here to read more ...







