Softbank Vision Fund loses $16.7bn of its value
By David Manners, Electronics Weekly (April 14, 2020)
The value of Softbank’s Vision Fund has fallen by $16.7 billion.
The fund invested $98 billion in 88 businesses including WeWork which went from a $40 billion valuation to $8 billion.
The Vision Fund is backed by Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates among others. Softbank has a one third stake in the fund.
