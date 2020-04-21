Faraday Releases Licensable Gigabit Ethernet PHY on UMC 40LP Platform

Hsinchu, Taiwan, April 21, 2020 -- Faraday Technology Corporation (TWSE: 3035), a leading ASIC design service and IP provider, and United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303) ("UMC"), a leading global semiconductor foundry, today announced that Faraday’s Gigabit Ethernet PHY IP is now licensable on UMC’s 40LP process. This silicon-proven Gigabit Ethernet solution is designed to meet the increasing SoC integration demands for Ethernet-enabled devices and industrial automation systems with shorter lead time.

Faraday's Gigabit Ethernet PHY (GPHY) is built upon a DSP-based transceiver architecture to optimize power, performance and area tradeoffs for highly integrated SoCs. To address the wired communication network connectivity, this GPHY offers superior performance of immunity to noise and inter-symbol interference for both single-port and multi-port networking applications, such as set-top box (STB), IP camera, network switch, and smart home gateway.

“By utilizing this GPHY solution, Faraday has helped customer’s ASIC project succeed in mass production for the multi-port networking application,” said Jason Lu, senior associate vice president of R&D at Faraday. “Through the experience, we ensure that IP customers can easily integrate this Ethernet PHY into their design and put more focus on their product developments on UMC’s 40LP platform.”

“UMC’s 40LP platform targets high-speed interface applications that also have power optimization requirements,” said T.H. Lin, director of IP Development and Design Support at UMC. “With Faraday’s newly-added Gigabit Ethernet PHY IP, customers can now explore more opportunities for networking solutions on our 40LP process technology with efficient and cost-effective advantages.”

In addition to 40LP, Faraday’s Gigabit Ethernet PHY is also being developed for UMC’s 28nm process technology.

For more information on Faraday's Ethernet PHY solutions, please visit www.faraday-tech.com.

About UMC

UMC (NYSE: UMC, TWSE: 2303) is a leading global semiconductor foundry. The company provides high quality IC production with a focus on both logic and specialty technologies to serve every major sector of the electronics industry. UMC’s comprehensive technology and manufacturing solutions include logic/RF, embedded high voltage, embedded flash, RFSOI/BCD on 8" & 12" wafers and IATF-16949 automotive manufacturing certification for all wafer fabs. UMC operates 12 fabs that are located throughout Asia with a maximum capacity of more than 750,000 8-inch equivalent wafers per month. The company employs approximately 19,000 people worldwide, with offices in Taiwan, China, United States, Europe, Japan, Korea and Singapore. For more information, please visit: http://www.umc.com.

About Faraday Technology Corporation

Faraday Technology Corporation (TWSE: 3035) is a leading ASIC design service and IP provider, certificated to ISO 9001 and ISO 26262. The broad silicon IP portfolio includes I/O, Cell Library, Memory Compiler, ARM-compliant CPUs, LPDDR4/4X, DDR4/3, MIPI D-PHY, V-by-One, USB 3.1/2.0, 10/100 Ethernet, Giga Ethernet, SATA3/2, PCIe Gen4/3, and 28G programmable SerDes, etc. Headquartered in Taiwan, Faraday has service and support offices around the world, including the U.S., Japan, and China. For more information, visit www.faraday-tech.com.





